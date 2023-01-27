ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William
4d ago

as time goes on I'm more and more convinced that I made the right choice when it comes to the covid shot

Lauryn Sargent
3d ago

That’s fantastic until as the undercover interview with a Pfizer exec says they are mutating the virus for “directed evolution”

Mick Jaeger Guano
3d ago

damage is already done. if you're "marked" it's already too late. here's a pre-emptive R.I.P.

CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
The Hill

WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday updated the list of medicines and drugs it recommends to treat exposure to radiological and nuclear emergencies for the first time since 2007. The updated list, which advises nations on how to stockpile for nuclear and radiological accidents and emergencies, is included in a new WHO report reflecting…
