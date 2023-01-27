Emmerdale spoilers: secrets, lies and forbidden love — 3 massive plot twists heading our way

Blackmail, deception and secret affairs are set to swamp Emmerdale as the residents discover that their actions can have dire consequences.

In new storyline spoilers released by the soap, Paddy Kirk ( Dominic Brunt ) struggles to cope with the fallout of his wife Chas Dingle's ( Lucy Pargeter ) affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), and soon a heartbroken and lonely Paddy seeks solace in his ex-wife Mandy Dingle ( Lisa Riley ).

The former lovers have a heart-to-heart, but as they take a trip down memory lane, old feelings are reignited and they soon find themselves in bed together. Will their night of passion help Paddy or will he find himself spiralling into a deeper depression?

Elsewhere, there is drama for Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell). Ever since baby Esther's arrival into the world, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) has been on-hand to show his love and support for Amelia which the baby's dad, Samson Dingle (Sam Hall), has failed to do.

As a sweet gesture, Noah suggests that they set up a trust fund for baby Esther, but it's not long before a scheming Samson starts to conjure up an evil plan and Noah finds himself being blackmailed for money.

However, Samson’s devious antics won’t just impact Noah, it could also compromise his entire family.

Paddy Kirk runs into the arms of Mandy Dingle following Chas Dingle's affair. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) rocky relationship has been put through the wringer after the devastating loss of their unborn baby.

Believing that they were on a break, Mack slept with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) and has since tried to forget that their one-night stand ever happened. But, Mack was soon hit with the bombshell that Chloe was pregnant with his child and is now carrying a heavy secret.

With Mack and Charity set to walk down the aisle at their big Dingle wedding, the dark secret looms over their special day — and it's only a matter of time before Mack's betrayal blows up in his face.

Devastated that the love of her life cheated on her, could we see Charity revert to the old her and press the self-destruct button?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX .