AKRON, Ohio - With just under 11 minutes left in the first half of Ohio’s eventual 83-77 loss to Akron, Dwight Wilson III made a layup to cut Akron’s lead to 22-20. Ohio’s next basket came on a Miles Brown and-1 with just under seven minutes to play in the half to end a quick 6-0 Akron run before things got too out of hand.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO