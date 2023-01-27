Read full article on original website
Family of unarmed man fatally shot by Newark police ‘demand’ federal investigation
Racial justice advocates and the family of an unarmed man fatally shot by a Newark police officer two years ago called on New Jersey’s top-ranking federal law enforcement official Monday to investigate the case after a state grand jury declined to indict the officer last week. Carl Dorsey, 39,...
Vehicle Found Abandoned After Sussex County Crash
A crashed vehicle that took down a power line was found abandoned in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Whitehall Hill Road alongside several local emergency crews around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. After the power was cut...
hudsontv.com
Edison Man Charged in Secaucus Hit-and-Run Crash Which Seriously Injured a Jersey City Woman
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department have arrested a 59-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Secaucus on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Som Abrol, of...
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATED: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office & Jersey City police investigating fatal Heights shooting
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Heights from last night. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar Street. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted early this morning.
25-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Jersey City
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in Jersey City, authorities said. The shooting occurred Sunday, Jan. 29 on Summit Avenue,, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. At approximately 9:35 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar...
Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident
TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
Firebomb thrown at N.J. synagogue. No injuries, minimal damage reported.
State and local authorities are investigating after someone threw a firebomb at the front door of an Essex County synagogue early Sunday. The incident occurred at 3:19 a.m. at the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, Bloomfield Police announced Sunday afternoon. The device, described as a Molotov cocktail, did not burst into flames, and there were no injuries and minimal damage to the temple, police said.
Newark Street Shooting Claims 29-Year-Old's Life
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities have released the identity of a 29-year-old city man killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on Clinton Avenue. Police found Boubacar Doukoure in a Clinton Avenue parking lot at 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, bleeding and unconscious, according to a brief statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Doukoure was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 p.m. His identify was made public on Friday. Witnesses told police they reportedly heard more than a dozen, rapid-fire gunshots erupt in their neighborhood. It remains unclear if Doukoure was the target or an unfortunate bystander. No arrests have been...
Police: 3 men arrested after drugs found inside Amityville deli
According to police, Juan Hernandez and Manuel Martinez-Quintanilla were both found to have drugs while inside the store.
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Three people hurt in Paterson shooting on 10th Avenue
Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – 36-year-old Paterson woman, 37-year-old Pittsburgh, Penn. woman, and 44-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 11:12 p.m.
Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed
A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
Newark Police Detective Faces No Charges in Carl Dorsey’s Death
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury declined to indict police Detective Rod L. Simpkins, 55, in the fatal shooting of unarmed Carl Dorsey III on New Year’s Day 2021, N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. That decision drew swift responses from Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and outrage from Lawrence Hamm, head of the People’s Organization For Progress, who plans a downtown rally Monday, Jan 30, to condemn the decision. On Saturday, that grand jury’s unwelcome outcome in Dorsey’s case also got aired as People's Organization for Progress held a protest outside the Newark courthouse to decry the police beating death 29-year-old Tyre...
25-year-old man fatally shot in Jersey City Heights Sunday night
A man was fatally shot on Summit Avenue in Jersey City Sunday night, the second homicide in the city in less than a week. The victim was identified by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office as 25-year-old Rafael Gomez, of Jersey City. The shooting occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the Heights, between Irving and Poplar streets, about a block from Washington Park.
Vehicle Strikes Tree, Flips Onto Its Roof, at W. Inman and Harvard in Rahway
RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day. At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof. The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene. The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department. One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel. The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed. TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Eyewitness News
One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
fox56news.com
School bus crashes into NJ home; driver arrested
A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Person shot twice on Jersey City street early Sunday
A man was shot twice in an early morning incident on a Jersey City street Sunday, police said in radio transmissions. Police said in the transmissions that the the man’s injuries — he was reported shot in the groin and femur — were life-threatening. The victim was shot on Forrest Street between Bergen Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 3 a.m.
