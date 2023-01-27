RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway readers who perused the recent article on Friday's two-vehicle accident on West Inman Avenue might have been slightly confused if they happened to recall hearing about a single car accident the same day on the same street. But neither our article nor one's memory of another, similar accident is a mistake. There were, as it happens, two separate accidents that day. At around 9 a.m. at the corner of West Inman Avenue and Harvard Street, a Chevy Trax struck a tree and flipped onto its roof. The Rahway Police and Fire Departments, Rahway EMS, and RWJ medics arrived on the scene. The car was stabilized by the Rahway Fire Department. One individual was removed from the vehicle by the Rahway EMS and Rahway FD personnel. The individual was transported to the local hospital, and the car was towed. TAPinto Rahway thanks Captain Andrew Marchica, of the Rahway Fire Department, for assisting with the completion of this article. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]

