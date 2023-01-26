Read full article on original website
Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 286 | Carbon Credits: Can You Cash In?
Matt and Dusty sit down with Mike Estadt of Ohio State University Extension to talk about carbon. Mike talks about what practices are available in the carbon credit world and the benefit they provide for farmers and the environment. Also, Matt chats with Paul Bertels with Farm Gate Insights discussing biofuels. Lastly, Jill Adelsberger with Cargill discussing marketing strategies. All this and more on this week’s podcast!
Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops
By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 30, 2023
We appear to be looking at a drier week this week, but it comes with cold air being the price of admission. An Arctic front is on the move through the eastern corn belt today, and it will usher in a week of well below normal temperatures as we flip the calendar from January to February. As the front comes through today we wont rule out a bit of flurry activity and even a few scattered snow showers. However, available moisture is not impressive at a few hundredths to a tenth, so nothing of any consequence will be see out of the nuisance flakes. Temps really start to fall off later this afternoon and we will be quite cold overnight.
