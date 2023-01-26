We appear to be looking at a drier week this week, but it comes with cold air being the price of admission. An Arctic front is on the move through the eastern corn belt today, and it will usher in a week of well below normal temperatures as we flip the calendar from January to February. As the front comes through today we wont rule out a bit of flurry activity and even a few scattered snow showers. However, available moisture is not impressive at a few hundredths to a tenth, so nothing of any consequence will be see out of the nuisance flakes. Temps really start to fall off later this afternoon and we will be quite cold overnight.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO