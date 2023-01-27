Read full article on original website
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Superstar NFL Quarterback Undergoes Major Surgery
The Los Angeles Chargers had a season of high hopes come crashing down when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card matchup during the first weekend of playoff football in the National Football League.
Purple Rumor Mill: No Love for Kevin O’Connell, Trey Lance, Justin Fields
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 29th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Christian McCaffrey did it all for a 49ers team forced into playing its 4th-string QB
For a time during Sunday afternoon’s NFC title game, the San Francisco 49ers looked dead in the water. After the journeyman underdog story in Brock Purdy would fumble the ball early (and get injured in the process) — drawing comparisons to a “new Tom Brady” — it seemed like the Philadelphia Eagles would be unopposed in notching a berth in Super Bowl 57.
Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty
In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them. Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals Read more... The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract
The Minnesota Vikings defense ranked 27th in the NFL per defensive DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed in 2022. Those marks are terrible, so expect defense, defense, and more defense to be on the menu this offseason. Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract. On...
New Orleans Saints seeking two first-round picks in Sean Payton trade
Entering the offseason, Sean Payton seemed like a sure bet to be hired as an NFL head coach again. Five
The Twins prospect with 'huge raw power' and 'explosive swing'
On the fast track to becoming one of the best prospects in all of baseball?
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
DeBoer and Staff Return to Sioux Falls, Offer Promising Edge Rusher
Thomas Heiberger is the latest South Dakota connection the Husky coach is trying to bring to Montlake.
Jim Harbaugh revives NFL return rumors with intriguing move involving Denver
Although Jim Harbaugh had already expressed his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, rumors of a potential return to the NFL are not going away easily. Don’t expect that to die down anytime soon, especially after it’s been reported that Harbaugh met last week with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner.
Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter Is Headed to His 3rd Pro Bowl
For the third time in his career, and the first time since 2019, Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter is headed to the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This became an expected announcement overnight as the Philadelphia Eagles knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl, which will take place one week after the Pro Bowl Games.
Popular NFL Analyst Got Really Mad about Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins will likely be the Minnesota Vikings QB1 for a sixth consecutive season in 2023. And if he does just that, he’ll join Fran Tarkenton and Daunte Culpepper as the only signal-callers in Vikings history to start six Week 1 games in a row. But one popular NFL...
Ed Orgeron to Falcons? The Atlanta Connection
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
3 reasons why the Texans are a more attractive coaching job than the Broncos
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is being courted heavily by the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Looking over the past decade, it is understandable why the Broncos job would be better than going back to Houston, where Ryans started out his NFL career as a linebacker from 2006-11 before finishing out with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15.
Cardinals TE coach Steve Heiden leaving to join Dan Campbell's staff on Lions
The Arizona Cardinals are losing another one of their position coaches. The latest is tight ends coach Steve Heiden. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Heiden is leaving to coach tight ends for the Detroit Lions under head coach Dan Campbell. Heiden survived three different head coaches for the Cardinals.
msn.com
What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for AFC, NFC championship games
The NFL is down to its final four teams, but the question of who the Super Bowl favorite might be entering championship weekend is completely up in the air. With some prolific quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, some of the most dynamic weapons in the sport in Philadelphia, and some elite defensive talent in San Francisco, all four teams feel capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.
