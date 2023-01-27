Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Ember Urban Eatery closing after 10 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Local restaurant Ember Urban Eatery is closing its doors after 10 years of service. Rob and Shelly Odendahl, who opened the restaurant together on Dec. 2, 2013, confirmed that Saturday, Jan. 28 would be the restaurant’s final day of operation with the following statement:. “Saturday, January...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
tourcounsel.com
Clay Terrace | Shopping mall in Carmel, Indiana
Clay Terrace is a community lifestyle center in Carmel, Indiana. Opened in 2004, it is managed by Washington Prime Group. Clay Terrace opened in 2004. It, Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne, and Metropolis in Plainfield were the first three lifestyle centers in Indiana.[2] Among the first stores announced for it were Dick's Sporting Goods, Wild Oats Market and DSW. Aeropostale closed January 27, 2015, making the Clay Terrace location the only one in central Indiana to close. Delia's, New York & co., Paradise Bakery, and the Children's Place all closed around the same time.
tourcounsel.com
Castleton Square | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Castleton Square shopping center is small compared to others that we can find on the list. On the other hand, this place has a very good environment to explore, a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment areas. In addition, the prices are very favorable and the discounts are unmissable.
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected Speakeasy
In the 1920s and 1930s, Indianapolis played stomping grounds for a number of notorious gangsters -- most famouslyJohn Dillinger -- and the city is now home to numerous speakeasy-inspired establishments.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
Current Publishing
Westfield considers purchase of land
City leaders in Westfield have approved a resolution authorizing the city’s chief of staff to pursue the purchase of land that recently hit the auction block. Three parcels of land at 2510 E. 171st St. totaling a little more than 25 acres went up for auction at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield. Details regarding the purchase price and winning bidder at the auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Company, Inc., were not available by Current’s publishing deadline.
readthereporter.com
Comfort food makes a comeback at Ford’s Garage in Noblesville
The results are in from the National Restaurant Association’s “What’s Hot” Culinary Forecast, and comfort fare is making a comeback, landing the number two spot in macro dining trends for 2023. Ford’s Garage, the burger and beer joint inspired by the heritage of the Ford Motor...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Dynamic Duo Food Cart
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is the Dynamic Duo Food Cart. You visit their website or their Facebook page to learn more.
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.
cbs4indy.com
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues. On Monday, a notice was placed on the door of nine Subway locations. The notice states that the owner, SUBIN LLC, was operating the locations without a proper license in Monroe County. This is in direct violation of the Indiana Retail Food Establishment Requirement and a Monroe County ordinance.
cbs4indy.com
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Luke Bryan fans will have a couple of chances to see the country superstar in Indiana this year. “Country On Tour” will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Aug. 18 and the Ford Center in Evansville on Aug. 25. Special guests...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: His Place Eatery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nothing tastes better than food that not only fills your stomach but touches your heart and soul. Friday’s “Tasty Takeout” is His Place Eatery. James Jones joined “All Indiana” to share a few popular items on the menu of the restaurant at 6916 E. 30th St. That’s at Shadeland Avenue.
tourcounsel.com
The Fashion Mall at Keystone | Shopping center in Indianapolis
If you are looking for a shopping center with stores of recognized brands, The Fashion Mall at Keystone is the ideal place for you. In addition, it is a site with a good location and easy access. Following this, in this place you can find luxury brand stores, international restaurants, and interactive areas for the family.
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
Fox 59
Broadway-bound musical premieres in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can experience the music from the Broadway-bound musical “Five Points” at the Madam Walker Theater next month. The show is set after the Civil War and tells the story of two young performers risking everything to achieve the American dream. Joel Kirk with Discovering...
WISH-TV
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is Looking for Hotdog Fanatics
Driver Sizzlin’ Shelby and copilot Queso Dog Keila, dropped by “Life.Style.Live!” in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on the hunt for hotdog fanatics interested in being part of the next class of Wienermobile drivers. If you are interested in driving a 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels check out Wienermobile...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Fixing dry indoor air
INDIANAPOLIS — Homes typically dry out every winter, making skin and nasal passages dry, as well. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden explained how you can treat dry indoor air to make your home more comfortable in the winter. "You want the humidity in your home...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
