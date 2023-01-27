Read full article on original website
fox17.com
'We do still have concerns' Business owners react to new Belle Meade Plaza
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Business owners at the Belle Meade Plaza are pushing back against a new development they say is bad for the neighborhood. Plans are currently in the works to transform the shopping center into a 10-acre area with residential, retail and hotel space. The plaza is...
fox17.com
Former employee says ride share company owner 'emotionally abused' workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An electric car company in Nashville, Earth Rides, shut down without notice on Jan. 19 and owes workers a paycheck. On Friday, more employees are came forward to FOX 17 News saying their safety and their customers’ safety were put at risk. A former...
Bill to cut Nashville city center funding calls into question tax plan for new $2.2B Titans stadium
(The Center Square) – A new proposed bill in the Tennessee not only proposes cutting some of the state tax funding to pay debt on the Music City Center, but it also calls into question plans to build a new $2.2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium. Senate Bill 648, filed Thursday by Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, on behalf of Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, would change the way taxes flow to Metro Nashville to pay debt from the Music City Center, which opened in 2013....
More than 1,100 flights already canceled for Tuesday, dozens at BNA
The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows more than 1,600 flights canceled nationwide Monday, and Tuesday is no different with more than 1,100 canceled as of 3:30 pm CST.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
fox17.com
Nashville ranks fifth highest for rent: report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A study shows middle Tennessee rent is up roughly 11.7 percent year over year. The median rent for Nashville, Davidson, Murfreesboro and Franklin comes out to $2,099 per month, according to the 2023 Rent Report. Analysts looked at property prices from last December and the...
fox17.com
Drivers doing donuts keep MNPD street racer enforcement initiative busy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An uptick in reckless activity on Nashville roadways prompted the Metro Nashville Police Department traffic officers to create the street racer enforcement initiative to manage these nuisances, and they have been deployed to much activity. MNPD reports a total of 24 traffic stops during their initiative Friday...
fox17.com
SUV of man stabbed to death in E. Nashville found at storage facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A body is discovered in East Nashville by a passer by. The body of a 30-year-old man is found stabbed to death in the grass near a parking lot on the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue before noon Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The...
WSMV
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
wpln.org
Metro Nashville Police officers shoot and kill man in North Nashville
Metro Nashville Police officers have fatally shot a man on the 900 block of Buchanan Street in North Nashville. Police say that calls came in about a man shouting with a gun in the area. The department says it responded and officers fatally shot him. Edited video was released by the Metro Nashville Police Department early Monday morning.
WSMV
Women accused of conning senior out of debit card
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two women who they say took advantage of a senior man who lent them his debit card. The 75-year-old man was approached by two unidentified women asking for help buying a few items at Walmart, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
fox17.com
State lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Convention Center in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tracking the economy, FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center (MCC) downtown. MCC hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue. Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Saturday Brought Protest to Murfreesboro, Highlighting Transgender Surgery Among the Teenage Community and More
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS was at the "Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally" on Saturday (01/28/2023). The event was held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza in front of the City Hall. While there was no official crowd count, the number of those in attendance appeared to be between 500 and 1,000 people....
fox17.com
Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year
School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
fox17.com
How cell phone data was used to track moments Nashville nurse died on I-440
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We're learning more about the moments a Nashville ICU nurse died on the interstate after an apparent road rage shooting in Dec. 2020. An expert witness took the stand Friday to tell jurors how he used digital forensics to extract cell phone data from Caitlyn Kaufman's iPhone and her alleged killers' devices.
Nashville home heavily damaged in fire
A Nashville home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday evening.
Hot Chicken Week kicks off with dozens of participating restaurants
January 30 through February 5 marks Nashville Scene's seventh annual Hot Chicken Week. More than 30 restaurants around Music City will offer up $7 hot chicken deals.
