ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Bill to cut Nashville city center funding calls into question tax plan for new $2.2B Titans stadium

(The Center Square) – A new proposed bill in the Tennessee not only proposes cutting some of the state tax funding to pay debt on the Music City Center, but it also calls into question plans to build a new $2.2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium. Senate Bill 648, filed Thursday by Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, on behalf of Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, would change the way taxes flow to Metro Nashville to pay debt from the Music City Center, which opened in 2013....
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville ranks fifth highest for rent: report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A study shows middle Tennessee rent is up roughly 11.7 percent year over year. The median rent for Nashville, Davidson, Murfreesboro and Franklin comes out to $2,099 per month, according to the 2023 Rent Report. Analysts looked at property prices from last December and the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Drivers doing donuts keep MNPD street racer enforcement initiative busy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An uptick in reckless activity on Nashville roadways prompted the Metro Nashville Police Department traffic officers to create the street racer enforcement initiative to manage these nuisances, and they have been deployed to much activity. MNPD reports a total of 24 traffic stops during their initiative Friday...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Metro Nashville Police officers shoot and kill man in North Nashville

Metro Nashville Police officers have fatally shot a man on the 900 block of Buchanan Street in North Nashville. Police say that calls came in about a man shouting with a gun in the area. The department says it responded and officers fatally shot him. Edited video was released by the Metro Nashville Police Department early Monday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Women accused of conning senior out of debit card

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two women who they say took advantage of a senior man who lent them his debit card. The 75-year-old man was approached by two unidentified women asking for help buying a few items at Walmart, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue. Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year

School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

How cell phone data was used to track moments Nashville nurse died on I-440

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We're learning more about the moments a Nashville ICU nurse died on the interstate after an apparent road rage shooting in Dec. 2020. An expert witness took the stand Friday to tell jurors how he used digital forensics to extract cell phone data from Caitlyn Kaufman's iPhone and her alleged killers' devices.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy