Oakland City, IN

OCU recognizes excellence with international award ceremony

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — An Oakland City University alumn returned Thursday night to hand out several awards.

The founder of the Greg K. Dillon Excellence in Action Award presented the honor to those who make an impact in the world.

This is all through iChange Nations, an international organization that awards individuals and organizations who exemplify extraordinary humanitarian efforts.

“I am humbled by all of this. I’m just a kid who grew up between a corn field and coal mine and that’s how I start my speeches when I go to Africa,” says Dr. Greg K. Dillon. “The things that I have done and had the resiliency never to stop and now they have been awarded and there are people like me, and I want to make sure they get rewarded.”

Dillon is also the founder of “Have a Blast with Granddad,” that teaches safety, civility, fitness and nutrition to kids of any age.

