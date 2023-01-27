Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Rolling closures in effect between Cheyenne and Evanston on Interstate 80 early Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming is still under travel restrictions after a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, rolling closures are in effect from Cheyenne through Evanston as of 6 a.m. Webcam images show miles of snow-packed roads. Closures...
I-80 in Wyoming Reopens Following Winter Blast, Fatal Pileup
After days of closures due to winter conditions and Saturday afternoon's fatal pileup in Carbon County, Interstate 80 in Wyoming is now open. The interstate was closed Thursday and had no more than reopened Saturday when 44 vehicles collided around mile markers 261 and 266 near Wagonhound Road, leaving one person dead and multiple others injured.
-20 to -30 Wind Chills Expected In SE Wyoming Monday Night
While temperatures in southeast Wyoming on Monday will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but once the sun goes down wind chills will once again plunge to between -20 and -30. In regard to the weekend, meteorologist Don Day told Townsquare Media that as of 6am on Monday, Cheyenne had recorded an official low of -9, although Day cautioned that the low could still plunge lower yet this morning. He also said Cheyenne officially received 6.6 inches of snow over the weekend. Day said this month will go down as one of the five snowiest and wettest Januarys in Cheyenne's recorded history.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Partially Re-Opens
UPDATE: Interstate 80 in Wyoming has now partially re-opened. But at last report it was still closed in the westbound lane between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Interstate 25 in Wyoming is open as of 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, but portions of Interstate 80 remain closed due to poor travel conditions cause by winter weather.
Large Stretches Of I-80 and I-25 In Wyoming Closed By Winter Storm
Large parts of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed in Wyoming this morning due to crashes and winter storm travel conditions. You can access the WYDOT road and travel conditions here. As of 7 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland and from Exit 92 through the rest...
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 30, 2023
WYOMING — High winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and possible whiteout/blizzard conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alternate routes and travel times are encouraged, watch this short impact video for details!. These impacts include:. Very strong and gusty winds and recent snowfall will produce high...
WATCH: Truck Driver Describes Massive Wyoming I-80 Pileup
It was truckers' mayhem on I80 on Saturday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile-ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. A trucker's YouTube page covered...
Winter Storm Tips For Those New To Wyoming Winter
If you're new to Wyoming and the cold, the only travel tip is; DON'T. Try to stay at home if you can and avoid traveling. But, if you must... Here are some winter storm travel tips. Also, always remember to check the weather and road conditions before you head out....
oilcity.news
Highway closed from Casper to Douglas due to road conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 in both directions between Casper and Douglas due to dangerous road conditions. It is the latest in a series of road closures made throughout the region today. WYDOT reports there is currently no estimate for when the...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie
Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
More Snow, Brutal Cold In The Forecast Across Southeast Wyoming
More snow is expected across southeast Wyoming today, with up to 8 inches of new snow possible in some areas. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on it's website. Another round of snow is expected across the area today and...
Idaho Transportation Department reports road closures
Dubois, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that multiple highways across the eastern Idaho region have closed due to high wind and blowing snow.
violetskyadventures.com
capcity.news
Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates
CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
mybighornbasin.com
Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance
The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
capcity.news
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: January 27, 2023
Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
