U.S. Capitol Braces for Chaos Ahead of Tyre Nichols Arrest Footage

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Capitol Police are preparing in advance for protests that are likely to break out following the expected release of body camera footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black motorist who died of unspecified injuries days after a traffic stop in Memphis. Two people familiar with the situation told Politico that the Capitol’s law enforcement arm is buttressing its security measures, with a reporter spotting workers unloading barricades near the Capitol on Thursday evening. The anxiety around the response to the footage has extended to the Capitol’s lawmakers, with CNN reporting that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) met with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on Thursday afternoon to discuss the heightened safeguards. The city of Memphis is expected to release the video sometime after 6 p.m. local time on Friday. Nichols’ family watched the three-minute video on Monday, after which their attorney, Antonio Romanucci, said, “He was a human piñata for those police officers. Not only was it violent, it was savage.” Nichols mother began crying as Romanucci spoke, repeating, “Oh my God.”

Comments / 18

Bud light
3d ago

here's an idea stop doing criminal activity and you'll have better outcomes kind of like elementary ain't it

Reply(3)
11
Estev
4d ago

It's gonna be nothing. Because people can't blame it on race.

Reply(1)
12
Douglas
3d ago

Every cop walk! bring in the National Guard! Let's see how that's goes! No free Nike or Gucci bags!

Reply
4
