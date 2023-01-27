Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to access FTX funds
Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team is seeking to remove a bail condition that prevented him from accessing FTX funds, according to court filings from Jan. 28. A letter from Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, to United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that Bankman-Fried should have access to assets held by FTX, claiming the client was not involved in previous unauthorized transactions.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin adoption of Guatemalan merchants grows one BTC tattoo at a time
Bitcoin (BTC) use in Guatemala is on the up. The Latin American country bordering El Salvador boasts Guatemalan-grown Bitcoin companies such as Ibex and Osmo, several Bitcoin Beach-inspired projects including Bitcoin Lake and now, free BTC tattoos. A 2022 Bitcoin merchant adoption competition hosted by Osmo Wallet — a Guatemala-based...
CoinTelegraph
New York financial regulator investigates Gemini over FDIC claims: Report
New York State’s Department of Financial Services is reportedly investigating cryptocurrency exchange Gemini over claims that the firm made regarding assets in its Earn lending program. According to a Jan. 30 report from Axios, the “New York State agency that regulates Gemini” — the Department of Financial Services handles...
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi gets court nod to sell crypto mining assets
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has been granted court approval to sell off its crypto mining equipment as part of ongoing efforts to repay its creditors. A court document filed on Jan. 30 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey stated that the approval for BlockFi to sell its assets was on the grounds that it was “fair, reasonable and appropriate under the circumstances.”
CoinTelegraph
Millionaires flock to crypto: 82% sought investment advice in 2022
Despite a challenging year for crypto, 82% of millionaire clients had looked into investing in digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022, according to a recent poll conducted by financial advisory firm deVere Group. The poll results, released on Jan. 30, found that eight out of 10 of the...
CoinTelegraph
Best January since 2013? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a key week with a familiar cocktail of price spikes mixed with fear that the bear market will return. After sealing its highest weekly close in almost six months, BTC/USD remains over 40% up year-to-date, with the monthly close just 48 hours away — can the gains hold?
CoinTelegraph
Aussie regulator flagged concerns about FTX months before collapse: Report
Australia’s financial regulator reportedly raised concerns over FTX’s local Australian subsidiary as long as eight months before the exchange met its untimely end in November. According to documents obtained by Guardian Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) was concerned about the way that FTX Australia was...
CoinTelegraph
Mastercard, Binance to launch their second prepaid crypto card in Latin America
Credit card giant MasterCard has teamed up with the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance to launch another prepaid crypto card in Latin America. On Jan. 30, Binance announced the launch of the Binance Card in Brazil. The new card is issued by Dock, a payment institution regulated by the Brazilian Central Bank.
CoinTelegraph
USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain
ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
Core Scientific files motion to sell over $6M in Bitmain coupons
Bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm, Core Scientific, filed an emergency motion on Jan. 25, seeking to sell Bitmain coupons worth $6.6 million, according to court records. As per the filing, some conditions applied to the coupons make them useless for Core Scientific’s business. Specifically, the coupons can “only be used to pay 30% of any new order of S19 Miners from Bitmain, and cannot be exchanged with Bitmain for cash.”
CoinTelegraph
Crypto firms cut nearly 3,000 jobs in January despite Bitcoin’s rise
Crypto companies tightened their purse strings in the first month of 2023, with at least 2,900 crypto staff cut loose across 14 crypto firms in January. The latest firm to reportedly initiate a layoff is the crypto infrastructure provider Prime Trust which reduced its employee count by a third according to reports.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price pares weekend gains as another CME ‘gap’ lurks below $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to maintain bullish momentum on Jan. 30 as the countdown to the monthly close kept the market nervous. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD coming off its latest highs at just below $24,000 on the day. These, while Bitcoin’s best performance for nearly six...
CoinTelegraph
Exploring the possibilities of a Web3 telecom: A look into the future
The Web3 space is rapidly taking over the crypto world, and it could soon become part of the traditional telecom industry as well. According to the latest DappRadar industry report, Web3 platforms and blockchain-based applications attracted more unique active wallets in 2022, which skyrocketed to 2.37 million from 1.58 million in 2021.
CoinTelegraph
CZ predicts ‘existential implications’ for anti-crypto traditional finance
As traditional institutions proactively reduce exposure to cryptocurrencies as a reaction to ecosystem collapses in 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao believes this move could potentially have a negative impact on such traditional financial players. The collapse of major crypto companies, such as FTX and Terraform Labs, reduced...
CoinTelegraph
South Korea to deploy cryptocurrency tracking system in 2023
The Ministry of Justice in South Korea announced plans to introduce a crypto-tracking system to counter money laundering initiatives and recover funds linked to criminal activities. The “Virtual Currency Tracking System” will be used to monitor transaction history, extract information related to transactions and check the source of funds before...
CoinTelegraph
Philippines securities regulator seeks more authority to police the crypto industry
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeks to bring cryptocurrencies under its scope and beef up its authority over the local cryptocurrency industry under new draft rules. According to a Jan. 25 report in a local media outlet, the securities regulator put forward for public comment draft rules relating...
CoinTelegraph
Secret Network validator shuts down nodes after leadership turmoil
A major validator for the privacy smart contract layer-1 blockchain Secret Network has announced that it will no longer provide nodes and support for the network. On Jan. 29, major validator Smart Stake announced that it would shut down its Secret Network validator nodes on Feb. 21. Smart Stake cited...
CoinTelegraph
UK regulator investigates charity linked to FTX
The commission in charge of regulating registered charities in England and Wales has announced it has begun investigating Effective Ventures Foundation, an organization tied to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. In a Jan. 30 announcement, the Charity Commission said it had launched the inquiry due to FTX being a “significant funder”...
CoinTelegraph
Three launch lessons from blockchain-based freelance marketplace TopIQs
Over a decade ago, the cofounders of TopIQs were freelance internet marketers dealing with many of the frustrations that still irk freelancers today. They invested significant time pitching, landing and completing projects for clients on freelance marketplaces. When it was time to get paid, they spent weeks or months chasing payments or resolving account issues and fraudulent chargebacks—only to owe a high percentage of marketplace and financial service fees in the end.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price is up, but BTC mining stocks could remain vulnerable throughout 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) mining stocks usually follow BTC’s price because it directly influences company earnings. These stocks were beaten down heavily in the last quarter of 2022, especially in December. The downturn after FTX’s collapse worsened with the bankruptcy filing of the largest U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, Core Scientific.
Comments / 0