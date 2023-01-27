Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
Bay News 9
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured Monday afternoon during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.
Bay News 9
Family suing local rowing club following their 12-year-old's death in lightning incident
ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died after his boat was struck by lightning is suing the boy’s boating club. The North Orlando Rowing Club, USRowing, and The College Park Lions Club are all listed as defendants in the suit. What You Need To...
Bay News 9
Community remembers Columbia disaster, other fatal missions
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The crews from the Challenger, Columbia and Apollo 1 missions were honored on Sunday at Sandstone Park in Titusville for the path they’ve laid for space exploration. The ceremony for the 17 people was hosted by the city of Titusville Flag and Memorial Committee along with the American Space Museum.
Bay News 9
Lakeland Police: 10 people shot, 2 in critical condition
LAKELAND, Fla. — Ten people were shot early this afternoon leaving two in critical condition, police said. The victims were all male between the ages of 21 and 35. Lakeland police responded to the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum St. around 3:40 p.m. They arrived to find...
Bay News 9
What FEMA officials want you to know as assistance deadlines approach
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA will begin closing several Disaster Recovery Centers on Tuesday as the deadline for assistance registration nears. Locations at Seminole State College, First Baptist Church of Astor Lake County, and the Flagler County Fairgrounds will be closing. What You Need To Know. Disaster Recovery Centers...
Bay News 9
Study: Church attendance still suffering since pandemic's start
ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent study released by the Survey Center on American life shows nearly one out of three Americans say they have stopped attending religious services since the COVID-19 pandemic began. What You Need To Know. One in three say they stopped attending services since the COVID-19...
