ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Lobos’ forward Josiah Allick is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIeMH_0kSt0Koz00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You will never see Josiah Allick taking a play off. The Lobos UMKC transfer has brought energy to New Mexico.

Allick has quickly become a fan favorite and has bolstered the UNM front court with Wichita State transfer Morris Udeze. He is in the Sports Office this week, talking about his move to New Mexico, love for the game, his rebounding prowess, and how the Lobos ended up being the last undefeated team in college basketball.

Story continues below:

“When you’re finally part of it you’re kind of like, you thought you were going to walk into a room there’s red carpet or something,” said Allick. “Not saying that I’m disappointed. It’s just kind of surreal, you know, just the whole thing. Obviously, being undefeated, having a fan base like we have, having an environment like we have, having the pit, it’s something that you dream about as a kid.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Sandia grad Vianè Cumber shines in first UNM start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vianè Cumber has already been playing significant minutes for the Lobo women’s basketball team in her sophomore season, but the former Sandia Matador got her first collegiate start on Thursday night. Cumber set a new career high in minutes (37) and rebounds (7), while posting recording 12 points and a game best […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM, NMSU request capital outlay funds for athletic facility upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University are asking for millions of dollars from state lawmakers for upgrades to their athletic facilities. In this legislative session, UNM is asking for a total of about $13.4 million to help with about nine different projects. The requests include everything from tennis […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Win streak – Lobo women victorious for 3rd straight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team is in a groove. The Lobos earned a third straight win, the most since league play started, thanks to a dominating 98-60 performance over Utah State on Saturday. The three ball fell all afternoon for the Lobos, as the team connected on 16-32 from beyond the arc. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

St. Pius X hires former Lobo as new football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has begun for Sartan football. St. Pius X has hired former Lobo Curtis Flakes as the school’s new head football coach. Flakes has previous coaching experience, as he spent time in the same role at Albuquerque High, ending the Bulldogs 43 game losing streak. Following his time with the green […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos take down Air Force on Friday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos got back in the win column on Friday night. Thanks to a strong start, and comeback finish, UNM was able to close out Air Force 81-73. The Falcons did make it a contest for much of the second half, as UNM watched a nine point halftime lead completely evaporate. Air […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Metro wrestling champions crowned on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Wrestling Championships wrapped up on Saturday. La Cueva and Volcano Vista won the boys and girls team results respectively. Team results and all individual winners are listed below. Boys 107 – Roman Luttrell, Cleveland 114 – Austin Prieskorn, La Cueva 121 – Marcus Williams, Rio Rancho 127 – Noah Jones, Volcano […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Weather Academy heads to Wherry Elementary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud and Meteorologist Zoe Mintz were back out Monday at Wherry elementary for KRQE’s Weather Academy. They spoke to students about how the seasons affect the weather in New Mexico. Students were given a Weather Academy certificate, compass, and thermometer. If teachers would like KRQE meteorologists to visit their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

St. Pius X High School now allowing 8th grade enrollment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prestigious college preparatory school in Albuquerque now wants to let younger students learn from them. St. Pius X High School is opening to middle schoolers. “We want to provide choice to families. For some families, they are going to stay right where they are right now because they’re happy right where […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the City of Albuquerque waits for lawmakers to consider approving a $10-million dollar fund to help pay for warrant serving operations in the metro-area, city officials are unveiling a plan detailing how they’ll use the money, if approved. Albuquerque’s mayor and police chief are expected to discuss the plan at a news […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy