Lobos’ forward Josiah Allick is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You will never see Josiah Allick taking a play off. The Lobos UMKC transfer has brought energy to New Mexico.

Allick has quickly become a fan favorite and has bolstered the UNM front court with Wichita State transfer Morris Udeze. He is in the Sports Office this week, talking about his move to New Mexico, love for the game, his rebounding prowess, and how the Lobos ended up being the last undefeated team in college basketball.

“When you’re finally part of it you’re kind of like, you thought you were going to walk into a room there’s red carpet or something,” said Allick. “Not saying that I’m disappointed. It’s just kind of surreal, you know, just the whole thing. Obviously, being undefeated, having a fan base like we have, having an environment like we have, having the pit, it’s something that you dream about as a kid.”

