Grady County, OK

Officials Identify Human Remains as Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield

By Matt Young
 4 days ago
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

A child’s body discovered during the search for Athena Brownfield in rural Oklahoma has been positively identified as the missing 4-year-old. On Jan. 17, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed the remains were found in Grady County, outside of Rush Springs. They were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification. “The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified the remains Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents recovered on January 17 ... as those of Athena Brownfield,” the bureau said in a statement obtained by The New York Daily News . According to the News , investigators allege she was punched to death by her caretaker on Christmas Day. The caretakers – a married couple charged with taking care of the girls, have been charged; Alysia Adams , 31, with two counts of child neglect and 36-year-old Ivon Adams with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of child neglect. A gag order prevents authorities providing additional comment on the case.

Comments / 10

Nosey
4d ago

Rest in peace sweet baby and your with God now . Condolences to your family and sorry you were mistreated in this cruel world and had such a short life.They will not only answer here on earth but when they go before God Please people becarefull with your children , they are a gift from God

Reply
6
just my thoughts
4d ago

Poor little baby. I’m so sorry there is so much cruelty in this world. Rest with the Lord.

Reply
13
