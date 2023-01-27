Read full article on original website
Renewed Interest in Digital Assets as Largest Inflows Occur Since Last July Driven by Bitcoin
After months of diminished interest, interest in digital asset investment products picked up last week, according to Coinshares. The report states that digital asset investments experienced a $117 million inflow last week, the largest since July 2022. At the same time, total assets under management (AuM) rose to $28 billion, up 43% from the November 2022 lows.
EGERIE Raises €30M to Help Execs Quantify the Financial Impact of Cyber Risks
Protecting and insuring against cyber risks are priorities for all companies and organizations. French cybersecurity firm EGERIE has raised 30 million euro, from investors with expertise in insurance and cybersecurity (Tikehau Capital, Open CNP, Banque des Territoires and TIIN Capital) in order “to help executives analyse and quantify the financial risks of cyber-attacks.”
Fintech UK Report: Funding Sinks in 2022
A new report indicates that Fintech funding declined in 2022 as the sector was impacted by a challenging market. According to Tracxn, private Fintech firms in the UK raised a total of $11.2 billion in 2022, a drop of 13% from the year prior. In 2021, Fintechs raised $12.9 billion.
P2P Investments Remain Popular with Large Portfolio Investors, New Survey Reveals
According to a Robocash survey, P2P investments confidently “remain popular among respondents with an average income.”. At the same time, the share of investors with large portfolios “is growing, reaching 35%,” the team at Robo.cash has revealed. At the end of 2022, investors with income from 2...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Canaan Comments on How Crypto Winter has Impacted Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Sector
As the “crypto winter” continues to drag on, Bitcoin miners are feeling the effects of the prolonged bear market. Many miners, particularly those operating at a small scale, have been forced to shut down operations due to the lack of profitability. However, for those who have been able...
White House Statement on Crypto Appears to Show Growing Hesitancy on Digital Assets
On the same day the US Federal Reserve Board issued a new policy statement on banks engaging in crypto activity, several White House advisors posted a note on the “Administration’s Roadmap to Mitigate Cryptocurrencies’ Risks. The post pointed at the “tough year” for crypto, referencing the algorithmic...
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24
Channel Capital Advisors LLP has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across...
Federal Reserve Board Policy Statement Cautions on Crypto Activity within Banks
The legal frameworks applicable to national banks, insured state banks, and uninsured state banks can result in differences in the scope of allowed activities depending on the type of entity, according to the US Federal Reserve. Regardless of this discrepancy, the Fed will be certain to apply the “same limitations on activities, including novel banking activities, such as crypto-asset-related activities.”
Long Time OurCrowd Portfolio Company Freightos Trades on Nasdaq
Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO), a global freight booking and payment platform, has listed its shares on the Nasdaq. Freightos is a long-time OurCrowd portfolio company and represents another exit for the global securities crowdfunding platform. Freightos went public as part of a SPAC deal sponsored by Gesher I Acquisition Corp, raising...
Credit Cards Expected to Account for Nearly $10 Trillion in Spend Globally by 2027: Report
Juniper Research defines credit cards as a payment instrument which allows consumers as well as cardholders “to borrow money to pay for products and services, and make deferred payments for their purchases in exchange of monthly interest based on the amount owed.”. As noted in a report by Juniper...
Framework Ventures Leads $4.91M Seed Round for Asset Reality, the Solution for Crypto Asset Recovery
Asset Reality, the end-to-end solution for digital asset recovery, has raised $4.91 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, a venture capital firm “known for its early entry into decentralized finance (DeFi).”. The investment round also “saw participation from TechStars; The Fund (who previously backed blockchain analytic...
Marqeta Acquires Power Finance
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced the acquisition of Power Finance, a credit card management platform. Marqeta said in a public statement that it aims to boost its capabilities and leadership in the business of modern card issuing. Marqeta said the purchase is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023.
Global Processing Services (GPS) Appoints Former Visa Exec Jim McCarthy to Lead Product Development
Global Processing Services (GPS), a global payments technology platform, announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will “lead GPS’ global commercial and...
DeFi: Interchain AMM Astroport Joins the Injective Ecosystem
Astroport, which claims to be one of the most “popular” decentralized exchanges, launched its beta on the Injective testnet. Injective is described as a fast blockchain built for finance. As the “first” smart contracts platform optimized for building decentralized finance applications, dApps such as Astroport and Helix, can leverage Injective’s interoperable blockchain “alongside its out-of-the-box Web3 modules to power a new ecosystem of interconnected DeFi applications.”
Thailand based Insurtech Eazy Digital Secures $850K via Seed Round
Eazy Digital, a Thai insurtech startup that provides digital platforms for insurance companies, has raised US$850,000 in an oversubscribed seed funding round. The investment round was “led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures, Wing Vasiksiri, and Sasin Bangkok Venture Club.”. Eazy Digital is a platform that...
Wealthtech Addepar Appoints John Wiseman as Chief Revenue Officer
John Wiseman recently joined Addepar as Chief Revenue Officer to lead the go-to-market (GTM) teams, “inclusive of Sales, Client Management, Services, Partnerships and Multi-Product Solutions.”. The Addepar team sat down with him “to find out what drew him to Addepar and what motivates him.”. Prior to joining Addepar...
Australia: Investment Crowdfunding Raises $72 Million in 2022
Investment crowdfunding, or crowd-sourced funding (CSF) as it is called down under, generated $72 million in online capital formation, according to an industry report. The information is compiled by Birchal, the largest online investment platform in Australia. Birchals has been providing this report for several years now. While a smaller...
Proptech Lettingaproperty Looks to Raise £850,000 on Seedrs
Lettingaproperty, a UK-based Proptech, is looking to raise £850,000 on. Recently launched, the securities offering has almost raised its funding target. As of today, over £800k has been raised, backed by 123 investors. According to the offering page, Lettingaproperty is offering equity at a pre-money valuation of £5.2...
European Crypto Startup Solvo Finance Announces Integration with Fireblocks
Solvo Finance, an EU-based cryptocurrency startup, has announced that their forthcoming crypto investing app will integrate Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations.”. With the support of Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, Solvo will be able “to provide world-class security for customers’ digital...
