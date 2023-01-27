Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Choose LED Screen Hire for Educational Events?Evan JarvisTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball rises to 5th in Associated Press Top 25
The chaos and uncertainty of college basketball worked against Arizona earlier this month, but now it’s helping the Wildcats climb back up the national rankings. The UA has moved back to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up one spot from a week ago and one place shy of its top ranking of the season. The Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) were No. 4 going into December before losing their conference opener at Utah.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball drops to No. 22 in Associated Press Top 25 after weekend split
Arizona women’s basketball played a lackluster game against unranked Washington State two days after fending off Washington. With the Cougars ranked No. 44 in the NET heading into the game, the Associated Press voters didn’t penalize the Wildcats much, dropping them three spots to No. 22 in this week’s Top 25.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona OF Chase Davis earns D1Baseball.com preseason All-American recognition
Arizona lost some big bats from the 2022 team that reached the NCAA Tournament regional finals, but arguably its biggest bopper from a year ago is back. And he’s a preseason All-American. Junior outfielder Chase Davis has been named to D1Baseball.com’s Preseason All-America squad, landing on the third team....
azdesertswarm.com
UA swimmer Ty Wells passes away at age 23
A recent member of Arizona’s men’s swim team has unexpectedly passed away. 23-year-old Ty Wells died earlier this week. No cause of death was given. Wells spent 2018-22 with the program, specializing in the breaststroke for the Wildcats. During the 2022 Pac-12 Championships he set personal bests in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breast, and last June competed in the USA Olympic Team Trials in Omaha for the 2022 Tokyo Games.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star safety Arian Parish
Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class is another good one, and AZ Desert Swarm has you covered with analysis of the signees throughout the offseason. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star safety signee Arian Parish. Arizona has had some recent success in recruiting Texas powerhouse Katy High School. After...
Eastern Progress
Tommy Lloyd's parents visit their son in Seattle; Wildcats try to stay fresh
SEATTLE – Dale Lloyd doesn’t always use a whole lot of words to describe his affable son and the job he’s doing as the Arizona Wildcats’ head coach. But maybe that’s because he simply doesn’t need to. “I always tell people, ‘What you see...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s win at Washington
Late in the first half, with Arizona still trailing in a game it would eventually win by 23, coach Tommy Lloyd looked about as casual as one could be at that point. Rather than pacing the sideline he was sitting on the bench, legs crossed and hands over his knees.
arizonawildcats.com
No. 6 Texas Gives No. 14 Arizona First Loss
AUSTIN, Texas - No. 14 Arizona suffered their first loss of the season to No. 6 Texas. The Longhorns swept the Wildcats 4-0 in the ITA Kickoff championship match on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Cats dropped the doubles point early on in the match losing at one and two doubles....
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
tourcounsel.com
La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
thisistucson.com
New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter
Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Cochise Country Music Festival at 4evr Ranch Benson AZ
Country music is coming to Southeast Arizona! The Cochise Country Music Festival is the chance to see some of the greatest names in country music under the stars at the 4EVR RANCH in Benson Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating shooting near Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Tucson on Friday, Jan. 27. The Tucson Police Department said a man was found shot in the 500 block of East Valencia Road, which is just west of South Nogales Highway. The victim, who has not...
KOLD-TV
TMC Mega Raffle tickets go on sale Feb. 2
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for the 11th annual TMC Mega Raffle go on sale Feb. 2. The popular raffle supports Tucson Medical Center and the southern Arizona community. The raffle has sold out early the past six years and has generated nearly $13 million for patient care...
Comments / 0