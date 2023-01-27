ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball rises to 5th in Associated Press Top 25

The chaos and uncertainty of college basketball worked against Arizona earlier this month, but now it’s helping the Wildcats climb back up the national rankings. The UA has moved back to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up one spot from a week ago and one place shy of its top ranking of the season. The Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) were No. 4 going into December before losing their conference opener at Utah.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona OF Chase Davis earns D1Baseball.com preseason All-American recognition

Arizona lost some big bats from the 2022 team that reached the NCAA Tournament regional finals, but arguably its biggest bopper from a year ago is back. And he’s a preseason All-American. Junior outfielder Chase Davis has been named to D1Baseball.com’s Preseason All-America squad, landing on the third team....
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

UA swimmer Ty Wells passes away at age 23

A recent member of Arizona’s men’s swim team has unexpectedly passed away. 23-year-old Ty Wells died earlier this week. No cause of death was given. Wells spent 2018-22 with the program, specializing in the breaststroke for the Wildcats. During the 2022 Pac-12 Championships he set personal bests in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breast, and last June competed in the USA Olympic Team Trials in Omaha for the 2022 Tokyo Games.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star safety Arian Parish

Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class is another good one, and AZ Desert Swarm has you covered with analysis of the signees throughout the offseason. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star safety signee Arian Parish. Arizona has had some recent success in recruiting Texas powerhouse Katy High School. After...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s win at Washington

Late in the first half, with Arizona still trailing in a game it would eventually win by 23, coach Tommy Lloyd looked about as casual as one could be at that point. Rather than pacing the sideline he was sitting on the bench, legs crossed and hands over his knees.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

No. 6 Texas Gives No. 14 Arizona First Loss

AUSTIN, Texas - No. 14 Arizona suffered their first loss of the season to No. 6 Texas. The Longhorns swept the Wildcats 4-0 in the ITA Kickoff championship match on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Cats dropped the doubles point early on in the match losing at one and two doubles....
AUSTIN, TX
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter

Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TMC Mega Raffle tickets go on sale Feb. 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for the 11th annual TMC Mega Raffle go on sale Feb. 2. The popular raffle supports Tucson Medical Center and the southern Arizona community. The raffle has sold out early the past six years and has generated nearly $13 million for patient care...
TUCSON, AZ

