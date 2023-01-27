Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 111, Detroit 105
Percentages: FG .456, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Bey 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Livers 2-4, Hayes 2-10, Burks 1-4, Knox II 0-1, Ivey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Duren 3, Knox II, Livers, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Knox II 3, Ivey 2, Bey, Burks,...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
Percentages: FG .424, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Banchero 3-5, G.Harris 3-7, F.Wagner 2-4, Bamba 1-1, Anthony 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-4, Suggs 0-1, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anthony, Banchero, Bol, G.Harris, M.Wagner, Suggs). Turnovers: 10 (Bol 3, Anthony 2, Banchero 2, G.Harris...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 127, San Antonio 106
Percentages: FG .558, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Kispert 4-7, Morris 3-4, Beal 3-6, Avdija 2-2, Wright 1-2, Kuzma 1-3, Nunn 1-3, Porzingis 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Porzingis 5, Beal 2, Avdija). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Porzingis 2, Kispert,...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106
Percentages: FG .449, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Trent Jr. 3-10, Flynn 2-5, VanVleet 2-8, Boucher 1-1, Siakam 1-4, Achiuwa 0-1, Barnes 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Barnes, Boucher, VanVleet). Turnovers: 13 (Barnes 4, Siakam 3, VanVleet 3, Young 2, Achiuwa). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
HOWARD 100, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .422, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lawrence 3-4, Ra.Brown 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Simpson 1-3, Gary 1-4, Bates 0-1, Everett 0-1, Hallums 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 15 (Hallums 4, Wilson 3, Lawrence 2, Ra.Brown 2, Bates, Edwards, Everett, Gary). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
NORFOLK STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 71
Percentages: FG .397, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby). Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe). Steals: 5 (Boone,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111
Percentages: FG .475, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Murray 3-8, Davis 2-4, Fox 2-4, Lyles 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Metu 0-1, Monk 0-2, Huerter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sabonis 2, Fox). Turnovers: 12 (Monk 5, Sabonis 3, Fox 2, Barnes, Mitchell). Steals: 15 (Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT
Percentages: FG .467, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi). Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 TEXAS 76, NO. 11 BAYLOR 71
Percentages: FG .368, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Cryer 3-6, Flagler 2-7, George 2-8, Bridges 1-3, Bonner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 9 (George 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Cryer, Flagler, Thamba). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Bridges, Cryer, Ojianwuna ). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Allen357-104-51-64218. Disu291-23-41-4335.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73, JACKSON STATE 62
Percentages: FG .354, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (C.Young 2-9, Hunt 1-2, Jones 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel, T.Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Mansel 6, Evans 3, Cook 2, Adams, C.Young, T.Johnson, T.Young). Steals: 7 (Adams 2, Hunt 2, C.Young, Jones, Mansel). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66
MARYLAND (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Meyers 2-7, Sellers 2-3, McDaniel 2-2, Alexander 1-3, Briggs 1-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sellers 1) Turnovers: 19 (Meyers 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Briggs 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Pinzan 1, Alexander 1,...
Porterville Recorder
ALCORN STATE 63, GRAMBLING STATE 60
Percentages: FG .490, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (O.Walker 2-5, Brewton 2-6, Thorn 2-6, Wade 0-1, Joshua 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall, Pajeaud). Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 4, Kendall 3, Brewton 2, O.Walker 2, Thorn). Steals: 9 (Brewton 2, Marshall 2, Thorn 2, Joshua,...
Porterville Recorder
Florida A&M 69, Alabama St. 58
ALABAMA ST. (6-16) Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, O'Neal 3-9 3-4 9, Madison 0-1 0-0 0, Madlock 4-11 2-3 10, Range 5-16 4-4 16, McCoy 2-9 1-2 6, Posey 3-5 2-5 8, McCray 3-5 0-0 7, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 12-18 58. FLORIDA A&M (4-16) Bates 6-11 1-3 15,...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 129, Atlanta 125
ATLANTA (125) Collins 7-12 2-6 16, Hunter 3-14 4-4 10, Capela 4-11 2-2 10, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Murray 13-25 9-9 40, Griffin 4-9 2-2 13, Okongwu 4-4 0-0 8, Bogdanovic 7-16 5-7 23, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-94 24-30 125. PORTLAND (129) Grant 8-17 2-2 22, Hart 4-6...
Porterville Recorder
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 88, ALABAMA A&M 77
Percentages: FG .429, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hicks 4-11, Harvell 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Peek 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Blaise Akonobi 3, Hicks 3, Smith 3, Thompson 3, Williams 3, Brewer, Lee, Peek). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120
GOLDEN STATE (128) An.Wiggins 7-13 0-0 15, Thompson 10-21 2-2 28, D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Curry 12-20 6-6 38, Poole 4-12 5-8 15, Kuminga 2-5 0-0 4, Lamb 2-2 0-0 5, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-90 16-20 128. OKLAHOMA CITY (120) Aa.Wiggins 1-2 0-0 3,...
Porterville Recorder
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...
Porterville Recorder
Irving leads Nets past Lakers 121-104 as James, Davis sit
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-104 victory Monday night over the Los Angeles Lakers, who played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas added 21 points apiece for the...
