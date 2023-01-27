Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
“Our mom can’t lose”: Jason and Travis Kelce discuss historic upcoming Super Bowl matchup against each otherJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
FOX's Terry Bradshaw Shares Concerning Thoughts On Brock Purdy Injury
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a rough blow to their Super Bowl aspirations when Brock Purdy got hurt early in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy exited during the first quarter after getting hit during his throwing motion. The 49ers said he's questionable to return with a right elbow injury, but ...
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
Major Analyst: 'Joe Burrow And Patrick Mahomes' Are New Version Of Manning/Brady Rivalry
The Bengals take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
NFL
Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joseph Ossai's late-hit penalty: 'We're not going to make it about one play'
On the final snap from scrimmage in Sunday night's thrilling AFC Championship Game, Patrick Mahomes scrambled on third-and-4, dashing to the sideline to pick up the first down with eight seconds remaining. Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai pursued the quarterback, hustling to the boundary. Despite his effort, Ossai arrived late,...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes could become first player since 1999 to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl in same season
At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday's AFC title game. As a front-runner for the NFL MVP award, he could also do something that has not been done since he was 4 years old -- win the league MVP and Super Bowl in the same year.
Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes
The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is nine days removed from Oakland Tech Hall of Fame induction
How fast life can turn. Josh Johnson, the journeyman quarterback who has played with 14 teams in his 15-year career, was thrust into Sunday's NFC championship game for the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia. Remarkable. On Jan. 19, Johnson was in his old high school gym at ...
NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees
The NFL World - well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans - is pretty furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night. Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs' latest drive has been kept ...
Hannah McNair sits in on Texans' coaching interviews
Many people would expect co-founder Janice McNair or chairman and CEO Cal McNair to be a part of the Houston Texans’ coaching search, but there is another key McNair sitting in on the interviews. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair is also...
PFF Sends Pending Vikings FA to Division Rival
We’re at the point where teams no longer playing football fully focus on next season. That is the case for the Minnesota Vikings, and all eyes are on the defensive side of the ball. Many changes are expected, and Pro Football Focus sees one pending Vikings free agent heading to a divisional rival.
Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game
Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
NFL
49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL in throwing elbow in loss to Eagles
The severity of Brock Purdy's elbow injury is now clear, and the diagnosis explains why he was unable to throw beyond a few yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. Purdy suffered a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will undergo surgery, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source.
NFL
Bengals LB Germaine Pratt apologizes for reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of loss to Chiefs
The pain of defeat overwhelmed Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who shouted angrily at his teammate in the immediate moments following Sunday night's AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals. A day later, Pratt expressed regret for his actions and harsh words for fellow defender Joseph Ossai. "I was emotional. I...
NFC Championship Game Officials Getting Crushed For Performance
We've already had a couple of controversial calls in the NFC Championship Game and we're only one quarter into it. On the first drive of the game, the officiating crew awarded Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver De'Vonta Smith a catch on 4th & 3 that should've been ruled incomplete. The ball hit ...
NFL
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor undergoes ankle surgery, plans to be '100 percent ready to rock'
For most of this past season, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor battled through pain in his ankle. It never felt quite right, as the star mentioned to NFL.com in a phone conversation this week. "The season is tough enough, but when you got something hindering you, it makes it tougher,"...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Five standouts from Monday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices
LAS VEGAS -- The college all-star game circuit is a perfect opportunity for NFL general managers and scouts to evaluate prospects in a best-on-best environment that offers a glimpse into a prospect's potential at the next level. Although an all-star game performance does not outweigh the play from the regular season, it is an important piece of the evaluation puzzle ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Rob Gronkowski Names The Non-Quarterback That Will Have 'Breakout' Game This Weekend
With the conference title games set for this weekend, former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski caught up with The Spun to discuss a plethora of trending topics in the NFL. During this one-on-one discussion, Gronkowski was asked which non-quarterback needs to step up this Sunday. ...
NFL
Chargers QB Justin Herbert undergoes surgery on left shoulder
Justin Herbert's offseason is going to include some rehabilitation. The Chargers quarterback underwent surgery on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder on Wednesday, the team announced Sunday. He is expected to be cleared for participation in the offseason program in the spring, which won't begin until April. Herbert was...
Comments / 0