ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes could become first player since 1999 to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl in same season

At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday's AFC title game. As a front-runner for the NFL MVP award, he could also do something that has not been done since he was 4 years old -- win the league MVP and Super Bowl in the same year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes

The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees

The NFL World - well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans - is pretty furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night. Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs' latest drive has been kept ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

PFF Sends Pending Vikings FA to Division Rival

We’re at the point where teams no longer playing football fully focus on next season. That is the case for the Minnesota Vikings, and all eyes are on the defensive side of the ball. Many changes are expected, and Pro Football Focus sees one pending Vikings free agent heading to a divisional rival.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
NFL

49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL in throwing elbow in loss to Eagles

The severity of Brock Purdy's elbow injury is now clear, and the diagnosis explains why he was unable to throw beyond a few yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. Purdy suffered a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will undergo surgery, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

2023 NFL Draft: Five standouts from Monday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

LAS VEGAS -- The college all-star game circuit is a perfect opportunity for NFL general managers and scouts to evaluate prospects in a best-on-best environment that offers a glimpse into a prospect's potential at the next level. Although an all-star game performance does not outweigh the play from the regular season, it is an important piece of the evaluation puzzle ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert undergoes surgery on left shoulder

Justin Herbert's offseason is going to include some rehabilitation. The Chargers quarterback underwent surgery on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder on Wednesday, the team announced Sunday. He is expected to be cleared for participation in the offseason program in the spring, which won't begin until April. Herbert was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy