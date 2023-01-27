Read full article on original website
Fourteenth Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic returns to North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Through wind chill advisories and increasingly cold weather, the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic saw hundreds of hockey fans young and old take the ice at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato this weekend. This was the fourteenth rendition of the tournament, which aims to raise...
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year
ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
St. Peter and Cleveland annual jazz concert welcomes special guest, Adrian Barnett
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Richland native, Adrian Barnett, is a professional musician based in Nashville. Monday morning, Barnett spent a few hours sharing his experience as a musician with St. Peter students. “I started having the opportunity to do this with younger students. I can’t pass that up to...
Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-30-2023 - clipped version. Dangerously cold wind chills stick around today leading to a morning wind chill advisory with bitter cold temperatures the rest of the week. Updated: 12 hours ago. More than 50 teams total took part in the 14th annual Anthony...
A delicious delight, Infusion Baking Company
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - If you find yourself in downtown Lake Crystal, your nose is sure to take you inside the city’s newest bakery. Faye Nelson opened Infusion Bakery Company on Jan. 4, 2023, and her baked goods have been routinely selling out. Its baked goods have been...
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather
A former New Ulm police investigator, Eric Gramentz, 43, is expected to plead guilty today to three counts of criminal sexual conduct. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-30-2023 - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. Dangerously cold wind chills stick around today leading to a morning wind chill...
Amazon tells Minnesota it will shut down Shakopee center, lay off 680 workers
Retail giant Amazon told state officials Monday that it will shut down a sort center complex in Shakopee and lay off 680 employees at the facilities, effective March 31. In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the company made it clear the closure would be permanent. A company spokesperson later told MPR News the workers affected will be offered opportunities at facilities elsewhere in the Twin Cities region and that this move was not about reducing headcounts.
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
Brownton man arrested after Thursday crime spree
(Hutchinson MN-) A Brownton man was arrested after he failed to stop for during a traffic stop Thursday night in Hutchinson. Shortly before 9pm, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a pickup that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police located...
