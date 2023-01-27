(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.

