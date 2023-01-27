ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Health officials warn residents to stay away from sick, dead birds

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khjHp_0kSszdl300

Denver health officials warn residents to stay away from sick, dead birds 02:20

Denver health leaders are warning people to stay away from sick or dead birds at city parks.

According to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, the city has received an increase in calls about dead waterfowl in parks, including Town Center Park at Green Valley Ranch, City Park and Washington Park, potentially related to the avian flu impacting birds across the state.

Stefanie Schneider walks her dog Piper in City Park daily and sees a diverse array of species in the park. But lately, she's noticed something odd.

"There have been some dead geese, either on the ice, on the lake or sometimes you'll see them in the grassy areas," Schneider said.

The dead animals are mostly geese. Health officials are urging people not to touch them and instead call 311. People should also avoid birds that show signs of sickness.

If you find a dead bird on private property, you can dispose of it, but avoid direct contact with the remains.

"Some of the symptoms look like disorientation of birds, so head tilt, wandering around, they do not quite look with it," said Shannon Schaller, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's northeast region deputy regional manager.

CPW has been tracking the Avian Flu since the fall of 2022. The outbreak began on the Eastern Plains but has since spread to most cities around the Metro Area and state, Schaller said.

At this point, waterfowl are the most affected, and mortality is high.

"As birds start to move around and they migrate, this disease moves around on the landscape, Schaller said. "On the Front Range where you have water bodies where geese and ducks congregate, that's where we're seeing a high number of mortalities right now."

While transmission in humans is low, it's critical people don't touch sick or dead geese, especially if they have birds at home, Schaller said.

"We're learning as we go, and so you could be potentially putting yourself at risk that's unnecessary by handling sick or dead birds," she said. "If you have pets, you may be spreading it. When I am talking about pets I am talking about domestic poultry at home."

CPW is building a database to track the avian flu's spread across the state. People should call their local office if they see multiple dead or sick birds.

"We don't expect it to go away anytime soon," Schaller said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Frostbite symptoms to watch for during frigid temperatures along Front Range

Frostbite is a concern when temperatures fall dangerously low as what is happening to start this week. According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, frigid temperatures will grip Denver and the Front Range through Tuesday morning with occasional snow for many areas. Doctors with UCHealth told CBS News Colorado that many frostbite injuries are preventable. Those who feel numbness or are just too cold could be a sign that you need to get inside and warm up. Frostbite is avoidable but it can happen quickly. Doctors said if your fingers or toes are turning purple, dark red or blistered, you should seek medical attention immediately. "If you notice your fingers are becoming numb, if the sensation is changing, you feel too cold... that should signal that you should seek some kind of shelter and rewarm yourself," said Dr. Arek Wiktor with UCHealth Burn and Frostbite Center.Doctors said it's also important to remove any wet clothing if frostbite is suspected.  The window for treatment of frostbite is about 24 hours.   The City of Denver and the City of Aurora opened several warming centers for those who need a place to get warm during the dangerously low temperatures. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora cold weather outreach team activated

We know this deep freeze is dangerous. Yet for the hundreds of people living on the streets in Aurora, it can be deadly. That's why Aurora's Cold Weather Outreach Team – or ACOT – was created. The team includes support from Aurora Fire Rescue personnel, Aurora police officers, as well as mental and behavioral health experts. Using a large van, the team visits encampments throughout the city and encourages people to seek shelter and will take those willing to leave. "It's a public safety thing," said Courtney Tassin, who oversees ACOT as the city's Crisis Intervention Program Manager. "It's the...
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Don't touch the dead birds in Denver's city parks

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment took to social media to tell locals to avoid touching dead birds they might encounter in city parks. While it's probably never a good idea to go around touching dead animals, the concern in this situation stems from avian flu that's currently infecting waterfowl and geese in Colorado. Avian flu is also currently impacting the chicken industry, blamed for the lack of eggs and skyrocketing prices. The presence of the flu among wild species around the state has made it difficult to control.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Unusual odor in Dacono prompts firefighters to investigate cause

The smell that permeated the Eagle Meadow Estates subdivision in Dacono Friday wasn't pleasant. "It's hard to describe it was sort of a chemical smell," said Rick Tillery, the public information officer for Mountain View Fire Rescue. That's why neighbors called firefighters to come investigate Friday afternoon. "We spent until about midnight trying to investigate and determine what it was. We couldn't determine any specific substance that was causing the smell," Tillery said.Saturday morning the odor lingered, so firefighters returned and continued their work. They got into a water vault in the neighborhood but couldn't find the culprit. "The City of Dacono decided at...
DACONO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hearse carrying a body for medical donation slides off Interstate 70 in Colorado

A hearse that was transporting a body for medical donation slid off of interstate 70 on Friday, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The accident occurred at around 3 AM near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. The vehicle reportedly slid off of the roadway and teetered over a 100-foot-high embankment before coming to a stop.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS Denver

City of Dacono issues bottled water notice after multiple reports of unusual odor

The City of Dacono has issued an advisory to use bottled water for drinking, cooking and pets after multiple reports of an unusual odor. City leaders issued the advisor for residents in the Eagle Meadow subdivision until further notice. Investigators say Mountain View Rescue is testing the air quality at homes in the neighborhood, while state and county health departments are taking water samples to test them over the weekend. The city is also working with experts to determine if there are any abnormal substances in the water.Mount View Fire Rescue says Eagle Meadows residents can drop by and pick up one free case of bottled water at Station #7 located at 161 Perry Ln. There is currently no confirmation of contamination in the water system as city leaders say the notice is precautionary. 
DACONO, CO
CBS Denver

COLD, COLD, COLD!

Colorado is locked in the grip of a late January Arctic Outbreak that spreads from the Rockies to the northeast part of the nation.We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Monday for bitter cold and light snow.Over the weekend Denver International Airport picked up a little over a half inch officially. Other metro areas saw anywhere from 1/2" to 3" of snow.Steamboat Springs has been buried since last week with over 3 feet of snow. With many ski areas picking up 1 to near 2 feet!Low temperatures will tumble well below zero over the Denver Metro area and...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

30,000 Coloradans had brown drinking water this January, CDPHE says

Brown water is the last thing anyone would want to see coming out of their kitchen sink tap, but that was case for 30,000 people this month in Arapahoe County. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says nearly half the population of the East Cherry Creek Valley water district was affected. Officials with ECCV tell CBS News Colorado the discoloration incident was a result of a maintenance issue at the beginning of the year. CDPHE says while the water is safe to drink an incident of this magnitude is rare."I would say this event was unusually large in terms of the...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

More snow possible through Monday evening as extreme cold continues

Frigid temperatures will grip Denver and the Front Range through Tuesday morning with snow showers for many areas.After officially dropping to -5 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the official low temperature on Monday morning was -10 degrees which tied the record for January 30 set in 1985. The extreme cold led to a delayed start of school for some students.  Monday afternoon won't be much warmer with high temperatures stuck in the single digits in many areas and only in the teens for others. The mountains will not be as cold especially south of Interstate 70.Regardless of the air...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

The cold has taken over eastern Colorado. Light snow, freezing rain and fog will come along with it

The first wave of Arctic cold has taken over eastern Colorado. You can expect light snow, freezing drizzle and fog into Saturday night. A First Alert Weather Day is posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the bitter cold expected.There are two systems hitting the state this weekend one is a storm moving in from Utah that has been dumping snow in the mountains and will bring in more throughout the weekend. The second is the big Polar Plunge pushing in the Arctic cold temperatures to eastern Colorado. The two together will produce western moisture over-running dense cold air over...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Loveland kicks off 77th year of the Valentine Re-mailing program

Valentine season is underway, at least in Loveland, the nation's so-called "Sweetheart City." The Loveland Chamber of Commerce and Post Office kicked off the 77th year of the Valentine Re-mailing Program on Monday. This year's program features this poem:Travel by train, by letter or cardMy love note will find you, wherever you are.Via Sweetheart City my message departsAnd speeds on its journey straight to your heart. Volunteers mark Valentine's cards with a special stamp and a love poem before sending them out to their original destination.  To participate in the program, you can send your card in a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope to:Postmaster - Attention Valentine Remailing446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998Once received, valentines will be removed from the larger envelope and stamped before being re-mailed to its intended recipient.Participants are encouraged to send their valentines to Loveland as soon as possible. Those cards coming from outside of Colorado must be received by Feb. 7 and those destined for in-state delivery must be received by Feb. 9. The city says each year 100,000 Valentine cards are remailed from Loveland with the special stamp. LINK: Valentine's Day Re-mailing Program Information
LOVELAND, CO
5280.com

Why TSA Agents Hate Colorado Driver’s Licenses

In the craziness that was the winter holiday travel season—one that left thousands of airline passengers stranded as a bomb cyclone gripped the country—a minor airport inconvenience may have slipped under the radar: Many Colorado driver’s licenses won’t scan at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. I first...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
99K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy