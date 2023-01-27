ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Snow and cold air coming to Colorado through weekend

By Lauren Whitney
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4LtU_0kSsza6s00

Arctic Blast Will Plummet Temperatures Soon 03:07

Two major events will be impacting Colorado over the next few days.

First, we have snow really ramping up in northwestern Colorado overnight tonight and lasting through Saturday night.

We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for most of our northwestern mountains where feet of snow are likely to fall. Add in 45- to 60-mph wind gusts, and travel along Rabbit Ears Pass and Highway 40 will be tough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9DjA_0kSsza6s00
CBS

This jet streak-induced snow will keep going through Saturday, possibly evening or Sunday morning before getting much lighter.

Now for the Front Range, while we could see a little snow this weekend, our major impact will be the Arctic air that will push into the eastern side of the state on Saturday morning. This will be the cool-down, but the real cold air won't settle in until Sunday when we drop to the teens with overnight lows dropping below zero.

Monday we probably won't make it out of the single digits. We'll get warmer by Wednesday with highs getting closer to freezing and back above freezing by Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186W4O_0kSsza6s00
CBS

Denver could see freezing drizzle first on Saturday before snow later in the day. Not a great layer of moisture on top of the icy conditions we have in so many areas. We could see light snow on and off through Monday, with 1 to 3 inches looking likely.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

More snow possible through Monday evening as extreme cold continues

Frigid temperatures will grip Denver and the Front Range through Tuesday morning with snow showers for many areas.After officially dropping to -5 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the official low temperature on Monday morning was -10 degrees which tied the record for January 30 set in 1985. The extreme cold led to a delayed start of school for some students.  Monday afternoon won't be much warmer with high temperatures stuck in the single digits in many areas and only in the teens for others. The mountains will not be as cold especially south of Interstate 70.Regardless of the air...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Frostbite symptoms to watch for during frigid temperatures along Front Range

Frostbite is a concern when temperatures fall dangerously low as what is happening to start this week. According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, frigid temperatures will grip Denver and the Front Range through Tuesday morning with occasional snow for many areas. Doctors with UCHealth told CBS News Colorado that many frostbite injuries are preventable. Those who feel numbness or are just too cold could be a sign that you need to get inside and warm up. Frostbite is avoidable but it can happen quickly. Doctors said if your fingers or toes are turning purple, dark red or blistered, you should seek medical attention immediately. "If you notice your fingers are becoming numb, if the sensation is changing, you feel too cold... that should signal that you should seek some kind of shelter and rewarm yourself," said Dr. Arek Wiktor with UCHealth Burn and Frostbite Center.Doctors said it's also important to remove any wet clothing if frostbite is suspected.  The window for treatment of frostbite is about 24 hours.   The City of Denver and the City of Aurora opened several warming centers for those who need a place to get warm during the dangerously low temperatures. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COLD, COLD, COLD!

Colorado is locked in the grip of a late January Arctic Outbreak that spreads from the Rockies to the northeast part of the nation.We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Monday for bitter cold and light snow.Over the weekend Denver International Airport picked up a little over a half inch officially. Other metro areas saw anywhere from 1/2" to 3" of snow.Steamboat Springs has been buried since last week with over 3 feet of snow. With many ski areas picking up 1 to near 2 feet!Low temperatures will tumble well below zero over the Denver Metro area and...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

The cold has taken over eastern Colorado. Light snow, freezing rain and fog will come along with it

The first wave of Arctic cold has taken over eastern Colorado. You can expect light snow, freezing drizzle and fog into Saturday night. A First Alert Weather Day is posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the bitter cold expected.There are two systems hitting the state this weekend one is a storm moving in from Utah that has been dumping snow in the mountains and will bring in more throughout the weekend. The second is the big Polar Plunge pushing in the Arctic cold temperatures to eastern Colorado. The two together will produce western moisture over-running dense cold air over...
COLORADO STATE
9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado could be below freezing for 5-straight days

DENVER — A series of arctic fronts will arrive over the weekend, bringing bitterly-cold temperatures and snow showers to Colorado. High temperatures in Denver will likely stay below freezing for five-straight days beginning Saturday with overnight lows below zero degrees. A front arrives Saturday with frigid temperatures and a...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ski bikes, snow bikes — whatever you call them, they're getting around Colorado

Let’s start with some semantics. First, if you’re thinking about fat bikes — those burly tires plowing through powder-packed trails — we are not talking about those. We are talking about snow bikes. Or snowbikes. Or are we talking about ski bikes or skibikes? (The space appears to be widely accepted, but then there’s the American SkiBike Association.) ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Polar plunge poised to send Denver Metro and Eastern Plains into the deep freeze

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass

Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns

Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
burlington-record.com

Where to cross-country ski by the light of the full moon in Colorado

The Uncompahgre Nordic Association debuted a new network of cross-country skiing trails on the night of Jan. 6, welcoming about 60 people from the greater Montrose area to inaugurate the freshly-groomed tracks beneath the light of a full moon. Well, at least, until the weather set in. “The full moon...
MONTROSE, CO
KKTV

Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
99K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy