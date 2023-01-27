Gov. Abbott says he won’t give up COVID-era power until Texas lawmakers ban vaccine mandates, strengthen border

Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lt. Gov. Patrick takes aim at two Republicans who crossed him
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s pugnacious leadership style was on display this month as he took public aim at two fellow Republicans who crossed him, sending an early message in this year’s legislative session that anyone — friend or foe — who gets in his way will face his wrath.
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Comments / 0