WTOV 9
DeWine: Literacy the foundation for success
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heading into 2023, education ranks second on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's list of priorities, behind mental health. While the two issues are typically viewed separately, they can cross paths. In a one-on-one interview at the governor's residence, he shared his thoughts on the state of education...
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WTOV 9
Barnesville Council votes to demo building in Historic District for future development
Barnesville, OH — One big topic of discussion in Barnesville are the buildings in the Historic District. At Monday night's council meeting they discussed future plans with one of these buildings which was formerly Patrick’s Restaurant. "We approved the demo of basically what was Patrick’s, used to be...
WTOV 9
Local NAACP Chapter President reacts to Nichols death
President of the Steubenville chapter of the NAACP Michael Jett says he was horrified when the incident involving 29 year old Tyre Nichols IN Memphis came to light. "It was a lynching of a black man by black police officers,” said Jett. Jett reacting to the violent beating of...
WTOV 9
Case involving Wellsburg fire chief bound over to grand jury
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wellsburg fire chief accused of falsifying bank accounts tied to the department appeared for a hearing Monday. The Brooke County magistrate found probable cause. Chief Scott Kins and his legal counsel, Mike Nogay, declined to comment to NEWS9 after the hearing. Kins' case was...
WTOV 9
Ziplining Benefits Appalachian Outreach
The Grand Vue Park of Moundsville hosted its first annual Polar Zip Challenge this Saturday afternoon. Cost of entry was $29 per person and half of the proceeds benefited a non-profit in the Mountain State. "It's just something that gets a little bit different kind of event going for the...
WTOV 9
Truck hauling ice cream overturns on Ohio 151 near Mingo Junction
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An ice cream truck rolled onto its side on Ohio 151 near Mingo Junction on Monday morning. The crash had a portion of the road blocked for more than an hour, causing traffic to back up in both directions. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded.
WTOV 9
First Robotics Tournament Held in Marshall Co.
Glen Dale, W.Va. — Over 20 teams have joined John Marshall this Saturday at their first ever robotics tournament. And the stakes are certainly high. Opposing schools included Wheeling Park and Warwood--representing both middle school and high school. To compete, each team was required to create their own robot.
WTOV 9
Oglebay Hosts Polar Plunge Once Again
Wheeling, W.Va. — For the third year, Winterfest Weekend at Oglebay has included one of the coldest experiences with its Polar Plunge. It's grown year after year as more divers brave the temperature to do good for charity. "You can't tell. No one knows what to expect when you...
