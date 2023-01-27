Read full article on original website
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after 1 shot in Edgecombe County, deputies say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Edgecombe County are looking for a suspect after a man was shot over the weekend. The shooting was reported Saturday in the 2000 block of Pinetops-Crisp Road, just south of Pinetops, according to a Monday news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in Tarboro neighborhood
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tarboro Police Department said one person died and another was injured after there was “rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle” aimed at a car as it drove through the town Sunday evening. The incident was reported after an off-duty officer heard gunfire...
cbs17
Back The Blue NC becomes latest agency to donate to K-9 unit of Wake County Sheriff’s Office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Back The Blue NC, a non-profit organization uniting the North Carolina community of law enforcement and their family, friends, and supporters, announced a donation to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for use by the K-9 Unit in the name of late deputy Ned Byrd.
WRAL
Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
cbs17
2 teens arrested in Franklin County murder, sheriff says
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teenagers for their role in a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office said the early Sunday morning killing took place in the area of Kerigon Lane in Youngsville. Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon...
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount
On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
cbs17
13-year-old shot while walking along road in Rocky Mount; bullets damaged nearby apartment, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. At about 10:27 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1400 block of Cokey Road after receiving multiple shots fired calls and a ShotSpotter alert.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Shooting in Enfield Results in Major Injuries and Shots Fired at Law Enforcement
ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.
WITN
VIDEO: At least 15 shots fired at Halifax County deputy
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) -Video released from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy being shot at, at least 15 times while investigating an earlier shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot at the Carriage House Apartments on Thursday night. One person was shot in the head at 8:07 p.m. and airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The second person was shot in both legs and taken by ambulance to ECU North. Enfield Police Chief Eric Johnson said it appears both victims are also the shooting suspects and exchanged gunshots at each other. Enfield police are investigating the shooting.
2 women, 1 man arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in North Carolina, sheriff says
Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff's office.
Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
cbs17
Henderson mourns after fire chief dies following cancer battle; worked 30 years for city
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in Henderson and beyond are mourning the death of the city’s long-time fire chief over the weekend. Henderson Fire Chief Steve Cordell, who worked for the city for 30 years, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, officials said. Monday afternoon, the...
RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional
HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
cbs17
9 vehicles stolen in 8 days: Wilson police warning of vehicle thefts, leaving cars running and unattended
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the public about multiple vehicle thefts. The most recent thefts happened Friday morning, when two vehicles were stolen after their drivers left them running, unlocked and unattended, according to the police department. Officers reported that nine vehicles were stolen in just...
cbs17
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
cbs17
Vehicle stolen from Wilson woman delivering pizza, teen flees and crashes car, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager stole a car on Tuesday from a woman who was delivering pizza, according to the Wilson Police Department. On Tuesday shortly after 11:45 a.m., officers of the Wilson Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Cameron Road in reference to an auto theft.
cbs17
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
