Enfield, NC

cbs17

Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL

Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 teens arrested in Franklin County murder, sheriff says

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teenagers for their role in a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office said the early Sunday morning killing took place in the area of Kerigon Lane in Youngsville. Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon...
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount

On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Shooting in Enfield Results in Major Injuries and Shots Fired at Law Enforcement

ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

VIDEO: At least 15 shots fired at Halifax County deputy

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) -Video released from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy being shot at, at least 15 times while investigating an earlier shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot at the Carriage House Apartments on Thursday night. One person was shot in the head at 8:07 p.m. and airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The second person was shot in both legs and taken by ambulance to ECU North. Enfield Police Chief Eric Johnson said it appears both victims are also the shooting suspects and exchanged gunshots at each other. Enfield police are investigating the shooting.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional

HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WITN

Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

