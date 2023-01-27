Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Team India superstar hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Arshdeep Singh
Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir has slammed Arshdeep Singh for his recent no-ball struggles in international cricket. “I think. these numbers are fine, It can go south and it can go north. But the most important thing is you can’t afford to bowl those no-balls. That is absolutely unacceptable, especially at this level, and […] The post Ex-Team India superstar hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Arshdeep Singh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
India spinner trolls Suryakumar Yadav, batter gives epic reply
After Team India won the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow, Yuzvendra Chahal tried to mock Suryakumar Yadav in a video interaction shared by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI). Hosting his spin twin Kuldeep Yadav and the top-ranked T20I batter for a free-wheeling chat, Yuzvendra Chahal left...
Amid brutal trolling, Virat Kohli’s coach defends India captain
Amid rising criticism of his captaincy, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has defended India captain Hardik Pandya. During the weekend, Hardik Pandya earned the wrath of former cricketers and fans for not allowing Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his full quota of four overs in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0