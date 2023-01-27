Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Clayton County chairman’s secretary facing charges after sending threat to chairman, GBI says
The Clayton County chairman Jeff Turner’s secretary is facing charges after evidence showed that she falsely reported a crime. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have charged Katrina Holloway, 52, with false statements and false report of a crime. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
YAHOO!
Man accused of setting house on fire during domestic dispute, Forsyth County sheriff officials say
A man was arrested after officials say he set a house on fire Friday afternoon. Forsyth County Sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News the suspect started the fire at the Haddon Hall subdivision on Wimberly Way as part of a domestic dispute. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Comments / 0