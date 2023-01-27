Read full article on original website
'No simple fix': Watsonville's most vulnerable seek answers, assurances in flooding aftermath
Those who live in the lowest-lying areas adjacent to the Pajaro River's tributaries knew that flooding was a possibility, but most had never seen it for themselves. When a weather system predicted to drop far less rainfall than it did arrived on New Year's Eve, it created a perfect storm of chaos for many residents — particularly some of the area's oldest and most vulnerable in the neighborhood known as The Villages.
lookout.co
Affected by the storms? Find recovery resources and upcoming events here
Santa Cruz County, along with state and federal agencies, has opened disaster recovery centers where local residents can access information and resources from all levels of government. The centers are accessible to anyone affected by the storm, regardless of where they live or work, their insurance or immigration status. Agencies...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freezing temperatures concern homeless and advocates
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freezing temperatures are expected across the Bay Area with overnight lows expected to drop into the low 30s. "For me, it gets really cold after 1 o’clock in the morning," said Jonathan, who is unhoused. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch starting...
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap concerns homeless and advocates in South Bay
Santa Clara County emergency officials say warming centers will be available until 9 p.m. at various locations. Still, homeless advocates are concerned that won’t be enough. LaMonica Peters reports.
KSBW.com
KSBW 8 and Red Cross to partner, raise money for storm victims
SALINAS, Calif. — The American Red Cross and KSBW 8 will partner on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to raise money for Central Coast residents affected by this year's deadly storms. Video Player: Red Cross storm recovery efforts on the Central Coast. With the help of volunteers, the Red Cross can...
Search for missing diver off Monterey County coast suspended
MONTEREY -- Authorities have suspended a search for a 27-year-old diver who disappeared in rough waters off the central coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard said.The missing person was part of a group of four divers who got caught in a rip current at Fanshell Beach near Monterey on Saturday.Three of the divers were able to swim to shore but the fourth person was unable to get out of the water about 125 miles south of San Francisco, the statement said.A search involving Coast Guard and U.S. Navy helicopter crews covered 147 square miles with no sign of the diver and was suspended Sunday afternoon pending any further information, the Coast Guard said in a statement.Winds in the area hit 34 mph and waves topped eight feet on Sunday, the Coast Guard said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $2.4 million in San Jose
A 3,011-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Sheehan Court in San Jose was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $2,400,000, or $797 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
KSBW.com
Volunteers work to return Carr Lake to native habitat
SALINAS, Calif. — The work to restore a portion of the Carr Lake basin into an open space is slow but steady. On Saturday, volunteers with the Habitat Stewardship Project were out pulling up invasive grasses and planting natives. Recent rains fueled the growth of invasive grasses choking out...
KSBW.com
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
KSBW.com
Top spellers compete in Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The top spellers from across Santa Cruz County competed in the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee on Saturday. The top two spellers from every public and private school in the county were eligible to take part. Spellers in grades four through six competed in the elementary division, while students in seventh through ninth grades faced off in the junior division.
esterobaynews.com
Search for Little Boy Swept Away Storm Takes Two Lives
Kyle Doan, 5, who has not been found since swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9. The Jan. 8-9 storm that caused widespread destruction from flooding, also claimed the lives of two and possibly a third person. Search and rescue crews have worked daily since the storm to find a...
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
San Jose failed to investigate cheating claims amid unclear process
A newly-appointed San Jose councilmember faced allegations of cheating, but the city failed to investigate those claims. Three people claim Domingo Candelas, who was appointed to the District 8 San Jose City Council seat last week, cheated during the interview process by having access to questions ahead of time. The allegations stem from Candelas’ use of a tablet and phone before and during questioning.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in San Jose in the week of Jan. 23
A house in San Jose that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Jose in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $682.
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A Salinas man who intentionally started three fires in Monterey has been arrested by Monterey Police. 63-year-old Stanley Edwards of Salinas was arrested on Friday Jan. 27 after their investigation revealed he was the primary culprit behind these fires. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on arson charges. Police said The post Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested appeared first on KION546.
Central Coast law enforcement speaks on Tyre Nichols assault video
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several leaders with law enforcement across the Central Coast reacted to the released police video of the beating that resulted in the death of a Memphis, Tennessee father. Five Memphis Police Officers assaulted Tyre Nichols in early January, severely enough to cause his death days later. Law enforcement from the Central The post Central Coast law enforcement speaks on Tyre Nichols assault video appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Says Life ‘Ruined' By Valley Medical Center Delays
A San Jose man says he lost this job, his life savings and his home because he’s been forced to wait more than six months for a surgery at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a public hospital in Santa Clara County, Calif. William Spradlin is an aircraft...
One dead in Boulder Creek shooting
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot The post One dead in Boulder Creek shooting appeared first on KION546.
