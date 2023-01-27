Girls and Boys Basketball Scores from Thursday, January 26th
Girls
Stanton 68, CAM 34
Panorama 47, Exira-EHK 39
Carroll 68, Harlan 45
East Mills 58, Clarinda 54
SE Valley 52, Madrid 38
Woodbine 68, Fremont-Mills 67
Red Oak 53, Griswold 26
Ankeny Christian 54, Diagonal 30
Ogden 42, Saydel 37
Glenwood 62, Underwood 53
West Nodaway 69, Essex 25
Boys
Exira-EHK 89, Panorama 56 (Easton Nelson 23 points, Aiden Flathers 19 points, Cash Emgarten 18 points, Quintinn White 17 points)
CAM 77, Stanton 70 (Chase Jahde 28 points and 10 rebounds. Seth Hensley 22 points. Jahde and Hensley combined to make 17/21 FT’s)
Boyer Valley 72, Griswold 39
Madrid 79, SE Valley 21
Woodbine 78, Fremont-Mills 44
Clarinda 51, East Mills 45
Heartland Christian 57, Whiting 11
Collins-Maxwell 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 42
West Nodaway 69, Essex 29
Ogden 56, Saydel 46
Comments / 0