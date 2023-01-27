ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

Girls and Boys Basketball Scores from Thursday, January 26th

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
Girls

Stanton 68, CAM 34

Panorama 47, Exira-EHK 39

Carroll 68, Harlan 45

East Mills 58, Clarinda 54

SE Valley 52, Madrid 38

Woodbine 68, Fremont-Mills 67

Red Oak 53, Griswold 26

Ankeny Christian 54, Diagonal 30

Ogden 42, Saydel 37

Glenwood 62, Underwood 53

West Nodaway 69, Essex 25

Boys

Exira-EHK 89, Panorama 56 (Easton Nelson 23 points, Aiden Flathers 19 points, Cash Emgarten 18 points, Quintinn White 17 points)

CAM 77, Stanton 70 (Chase Jahde 28 points and 10 rebounds. Seth Hensley 22 points. Jahde and Hensley combined to make 17/21 FT’s)

Boyer Valley 72, Griswold 39

Madrid 79, SE Valley 21

Woodbine 78, Fremont-Mills 44

Clarinda 51, East Mills 45

Heartland Christian 57, Whiting 11

Collins-Maxwell 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 42

West Nodaway 69, Essex 29

Ogden 56, Saydel 46

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
