FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarineRoger MarshCalifornia State
Mosaics of the Mojave sharing Yuhaaviatam culture now open at Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
General Atomics seeking manufacturing intern with $44,590 starting payThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Skanska to rebuild N. 1st Avenue Bridge in Barstow for $30 MillionThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Regional Grocery Store Sprouts Announces New Store in Victorville, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenVictorville, CA
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Doctor Accused of Driving His Family Off Cliff Released From Hospital, Arrested
A Pasadena doctor accused of deliberately driving a car with his wife and two children inside off a Northern California cliff on Jan. 2 was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse immediately after he was released from hospital, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
Fontana Herald News
S.B. County authorities arrest 24 suspects on gun and drug charges and 21 more suspects during human trafficking crackdown
Authorities in San Bernardino County arrested 24 suspects as part of a recent crackdown on guns and drugs, and in a separate operation, they arrested 21 suspects related to human trafficking, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. ----- BETWEEN Jan. 21 and Jan. 27, investigators with the...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities seek hit-and-run driver who was involved in death of 62-year-old woman in Rialto
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run collision which claimed the life of a 62-year-old Rialto woman who was walking on a roadway in Rialto. The incident occurred on Jan. 26 at 9:06 p.m. in the 100 block of East...
Fontana Herald News
Standoff in Loma Linda ends with armed man being taken into custody
A standoff in Loma Linda ended after a man who allegedly had discharged a weapon into the floor of an apartment was taken into custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place on Jan. 28 at about 12:17 p.m., when deputies from the Central...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Details about the crime were not immediately available. The driver pulled into a dead end area...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly tries to rob San Bernardino bank is arrested before he could get away
A man who allegedly tried to rob a bank in San Bernardino was arrested before he could escape, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank on West Highland Avenue after receiving notice of a possible bank robbery in progress, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino P.D. on Jan. 26.
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Monterey Park woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga
A Monterey Park woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a high school student in Rancho Cucamonga and sending a threatening text message, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 24 at about 10:02 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to Alta Loma...
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
theavtimes.com
Witnesses: Boy looked malnourished, mother didn’t seem upset
A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn’t appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday, Jan. 30, in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire...
knewsradio.com
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
3 arrested after smash-and-grab robbery caught on camera at Fontana jewelry store
Three suspects were arrested after another brazen smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside a Lupita's Jewelers in the Inland Empire.
mynewsla.com
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Montebello.
menifee247.com
Menifee woman charged with attempted murder
A Menifee woman faces three felony counts, including attempted murder, following a shooting at a local residence Friday night, police said. Jobana Machuca, 46, was taken into custody after officers responded to a call for service at 6:21 p.m. in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. The victim stated he had been shot in the arm.
Moreno Valley man arrested for alleged kidnap attempt of 12-year-old
Police have arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Moreno Valley Jan. 18.Arturo Ramirez Cisneros allegedly stopped his green Toyota Tacoma near the young girl as she was walking home from Sunnymead Middle School, pointed a handgun at her and told her in Spanish, "Get in the truck, I won't hurt you," according to police.The girl ran away and got help from two people nearby. She was not injured during the incident.Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle in the 24000 block of Webster Avenue on Friday and arrested Cisneros.Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should call: (951) 486-6700.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Placentia DUI Crash That Killed 3
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
nbcpalmsprings.com
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Struck by SUV in Pomona Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East First and San Lorenzo...
