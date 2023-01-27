Police have arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Moreno Valley Jan. 18.Arturo Ramirez Cisneros allegedly stopped his green Toyota Tacoma near the young girl as she was walking home from Sunnymead Middle School, pointed a handgun at her and told her in Spanish, "Get in the truck, I won't hurt you," according to police.The girl ran away and got help from two people nearby. She was not injured during the incident.Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle in the 24000 block of Webster Avenue on Friday and arrested Cisneros.Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should call: (951) 486-6700.

