Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Friday it was closing an additional 87 of its flagship stores and its entire Harmon chain of drugstores, as the retailer struggles to find financial support to keep its operations funded. The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, also said the company is closing five of its Buybuy Baby stores. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. had about 50 Harmon stores as of February 2022. The latest closings are in addition to a plan announced in August to shut 150 lower-performing Bed Bath & Beyond locations.

11 HOURS AGO