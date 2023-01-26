Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Shipping’s 2023 Transformational Trends
The e-commerce industry is heading into a year of rapid change and potential uncertainty, as labor and capacity issues could intensify or ease, carrier and rail strike concerns could reemerge, and fuel prices and shipping surcharges might be a crapshoot. Plus, ever-evolving technologies, strategies and innovations make keeping up with customers’ expectations increasingly difficult. However, these are all opportunities for growth.
What's Next for Smaller Retailers in 2023?
2022 was in many ways a challenging year for retail, marked by economic fears and shifts in consumer sentiment. While there are signs that retail may be beginning to stabilize, with record sales being recorded during last year’s Black Friday, there are also clear indicators that shoppers’ behaviors are constantly shifting.
Owning the Retail Floor in 2023
While the holiday shopping season may be over, busy retail environments are still thriving. As in-person shopping reaches pre-pandemic levels, staying connected is a must for retail workers on the move. From the shop floor to the stockroom and checkout counter, retail store associates are the glue that holds the...
Bed Bath & Beyond to Shutter All Harmon Stores
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Friday it was closing an additional 87 of its flagship stores and its entire Harmon chain of drugstores, as the retailer struggles to find financial support to keep its operations funded. The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, also said the company is closing five of its Buybuy Baby stores. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. had about 50 Harmon stores as of February 2022. The latest closings are in addition to a plan announced in August to shut 150 lower-performing Bed Bath & Beyond locations.
