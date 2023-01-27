ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery

PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
PORT JERVIS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close

Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

This Unbelievably Awesome HV Christmas Ornament Is Already For Sale

Extra points for creativity. It may only be January, but the perfect Christmas Ornament for the proud Hudson Valley resident is already for sale. There's different levels to Hudson Valley landmarks. Of course we all know the famous spots, like Mohonk in New Paltz, NY, George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY, and New York City tourists' favorite hike at Breakneck Ridge in Cold Spring, NY... but then there's the local lore.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Lite 98.7

Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Can a Bouncer Legally Take Your ID in New York State?

So, you are headed out for a 'night on the town' with your friends. You are hoping to stop into one of your favorite watering holes to grab a few drinks. It is later than you thought so there is a bouncer or a member of their security team at the door checking ID's, they take yours.
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy