23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Related
SO: Upstate New York Grandson Stabs Grandfather, Both Arrested
Following an investigation, a Hudson Valley grandfather was also arrested following emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed by his grandson. On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that a grandfather who was stabbed by his grandson was also arrested. Grandson Stabs Grandfather In Sullivan County, New York, PD.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous roads. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
Residents In 8 New York State Hometowns Among Smartest in America
Residents in these New York State hometowns can brag they are smarter than everyone else in the state and most of America. The team at personal-finance website WalletHub recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its study into the most and least educated cities in the United States.
Annoying Change To ‘World’s Most Famous Arena’ in New York State?
The owner the New York State's most famous revenue is hinting at a major change that is sure to anger many. James Dolan, the CEO of Madison Square Garden, dropped a major bombshell this week that upset many Empire State Residents. Madison Square Garden May Stop Selling Alcohol. During an...
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Casting Call: New York State Horses Needed for Movie
The Hudson Valley is filled with talented equestrian experts and beautiful horses. Those experts and their horses could be on the big screen in the future. The mid-Hudson region is no stranger to the big screen as hundreds of new television and movie productions have taken place in our neighborhoods.
Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close
Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
‘Sore Loser’ Sends White Powder to New York Gaming Commission
If you're unhappy with a gambling decision it's probably not a good idea to threaten the gaming commission and send them white powder in the mail. Unfortunately, that's the route Brent Carter took when he had a dispute with the New York Gaming Commission. The 73-year-old recently pleaded guilty to a dangerous hoax and spreading false information.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
This Unbelievably Awesome HV Christmas Ornament Is Already For Sale
Extra points for creativity. It may only be January, but the perfect Christmas Ornament for the proud Hudson Valley resident is already for sale. There's different levels to Hudson Valley landmarks. Of course we all know the famous spots, like Mohonk in New Paltz, NY, George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY, and New York City tourists' favorite hike at Breakneck Ridge in Cold Spring, NY... but then there's the local lore.
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
New York State’s Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Records For All Counties
Every winter it seems that New York State gets hit with what we believe to be historic snowstorms. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by all 62 counties. In New York State, one day snow amounts can be the extreme. Some of these...
Can a Bouncer Legally Take Your ID in New York State?
So, you are headed out for a 'night on the town' with your friends. You are hoping to stop into one of your favorite watering holes to grab a few drinks. It is later than you thought so there is a bouncer or a member of their security team at the door checking ID's, they take yours.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
The First Lady’s Important Message For New York State Families
There really are no words that would fully express our gratitude to the brave women and men who serve in the United States Armed Forces. Within every branch, there are individuals who have taken an oath to serve this great country and basically sign a blank check of sacrifice and dedication.
