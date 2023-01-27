Read full article on original website
Related
StockX Closed 2022 With Record-Breaking Revenue
The sneaker resale platform StockX release its latest data report for the end of 2022.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
mytotalretail.com
Duluth Trading Company's Blueprint for Success in 2023 and Beyond
Duluth Trading Company is known for its durable, quality products and cheeky marketing campaigns that connect with its primarily male customer base. That formula has served the company well over the years. However, Duluth Trading Co. recognizes that to continue to grow the business it can't rest on its laurels. The business must evolve to attract new customers and retain existing ones. During a session at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Fla. earlier this month, Duluth Trading Co. leaders Sam Sato (CEO) and Dave Loretta (CFO) reviewed the company's recent performance as well as outlined future growth opportunities. Here are some of the highlights from the session.
mytotalretail.com
What's Next for Smaller Retailers in 2023?
2022 was in many ways a challenging year for retail, marked by economic fears and shifts in consumer sentiment. While there are signs that retail may be beginning to stabilize, with record sales being recorded during last year’s Black Friday, there are also clear indicators that shoppers’ behaviors are constantly shifting.
mytotalretail.com
Owning the Retail Floor in 2023
While the holiday shopping season may be over, busy retail environments are still thriving. As in-person shopping reaches pre-pandemic levels, staying connected is a must for retail workers on the move. From the shop floor to the stockroom and checkout counter, retail store associates are the glue that holds the...
mytotalretail.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to Shutter All Harmon Stores
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Friday it was closing an additional 87 of its flagship stores and its entire Harmon chain of drugstores, as the retailer struggles to find financial support to keep its operations funded. The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, also said the company is closing five of its Buybuy Baby stores. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. had about 50 Harmon stores as of February 2022. The latest closings are in addition to a plan announced in August to shut 150 lower-performing Bed Bath & Beyond locations.
Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak
Call it a meeting of the minds. Speculation that Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Nike was confirmed Sunday when the two brands released a visual teaser to officially reveal their tie-up. The teaser was posted to both Tiffany and Nike’s social media accounts, and was also featured in a New York Times ad in the paper’s Sunday print edition. It shows a Tiffany blue shoe box with a Nike swoosh and says, “A legendary pair.”More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidenceLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany Rumors around the collaboration...
Nike Hits BAPE With Lawsuit Over Alleged Copycat Designs
Nike is taking A Bathing Ape to court over “near verbatim” copies of their most iconic shoes. According to Reuters, the sneaker giant is looking to stop BAPE from selling their Bapestas, SK8s, and other designs that rip off the Nike Air Force 1, Nike Dunks, and more. Nike’s lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan federal court and claimed BAPE’s business was predicated on “copying Nike’s iconic designs.”More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj's Rare "Pinkprint" Jordan 6 Sneakers Resurface, Still Not For SaleNike Executives Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Resurfaced Gender Discrimination LawsuitKyrie Irving and Nike Officially Part Ways The suit claims that...
investing.com
Nike sues Lululemon, says footwear infringes patents
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) sued Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Inc on Monday, saying that at least four of the Canadian athletic apparel company's footwear products infringe its patents. Nike in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court said it has suffered economic harm and irreparable injury from Lululemon's...
sneakernews.com
Cordura Tooling Pairs With Stow Pockets For A Duo Of New Balance 1906R’s
For the past few seasons, New Balance’s lifestyle-centric offerings have begun incorporating additional storage opportunities. Most recently appearing atop the widely-adorned New Balance 2002R, the inclusion of stash pockets now lay claim to the latter silhouette’s successor paired with Cordura tooling in a duo of offerings. Curing both...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 1 “Design By Japan” Features Vintage Touches
Nike’s fictional Air Max Day is fast approaching. The brand is expected to drop the Air Max 1 in its true original form, but it’s also offering the sneaker in a handful of new styles. Recently, a green, orange, and grey-covered pair of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design surfaced...
sneakernews.com
A Golden Nike Dunk High Pairs Canvas And Leather
The Nike Dunk’s clad-leather tooling has proffered several disparately textured compositions since the silhouette’s introduction in the 80s. While suede-coated mudguards and overlays have most often been attributed to the model’s redesigns, the high-top’s latest ensemble indulges in a tan-coated canvas. Rendering the latter springtime-associated texture...
Comments / 0