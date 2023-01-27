Duluth Trading Company is known for its durable, quality products and cheeky marketing campaigns that connect with its primarily male customer base. That formula has served the company well over the years. However, Duluth Trading Co. recognizes that to continue to grow the business it can't rest on its laurels. The business must evolve to attract new customers and retain existing ones. During a session at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Fla. earlier this month, Duluth Trading Co. leaders Sam Sato (CEO) and Dave Loretta (CFO) reviewed the company's recent performance as well as outlined future growth opportunities. Here are some of the highlights from the session.

8 HOURS AGO