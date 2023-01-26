ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs complete offensive coordinator interview with Jim Bob Cooter

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1m9z_0kSsv9z800

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to meet with candidates to replace Byron Leftwich as their new offensive coordinator.

The latest to interview for the open position? Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who completed his interview on Thursday, the team announced.

Cooter led a passing game that ranked 10th in the NFL this year, as Trevor Lawrence showed marked improvement over his rookie season, with the Jags winning the AFC South and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach (and former Bucs wide receiver) Keenan McCardell and Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak have also interviewed for the job this week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL announces huge bump in salary cap for 2023

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the league has informed teams that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million for the upcoming season. According to Over the Cap, the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have $222.269 million in its top 51 contracts for 2023. This means even with a $16 million bump in salary cap for the upcoming season, the Steelers will go into the offseason ever so slightly under the cap but with several big free-agent decisions to make.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Do the Broncos have any coach candidates left?

After firing Nathaniel Hacketet, the Denver Broncos created a list of eight candidates for their head coach opening. That list might now be down to zero. The Broncos have informed Raheem Morris, David Shaw, Jim Caldwell and Ejiro Evero that they are “going another direction,” according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy