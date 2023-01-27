Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Jurupa Man Who Joined Capitol Riot Sentenced
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 45-year-old man who was among seven people from Riverside County charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison. Andrew Alan Hernandez of Jurupa Valley in September pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding...
Millions of Dollars of Drugs Seized in One Day
The drugs were seized by agents in the San Diego Sector
Fontana Herald News
Standoff in Loma Linda ends with armed man being taken into custody
A standoff in Loma Linda ended after a man who allegedly had discharged a weapon into the floor of an apartment was taken into custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place on Jan. 28 at about 12:17 p.m., when deputies from the Central...
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Identity of Fatal Crash Victim in Cathedral City Released By Law Enforcement
A 28-year-old woman killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Cathedral City has been identified by law enforcement as Lizbeth Suarez on Monday. Suarez was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at...
The most important news over the weekend
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing.". California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard. California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Suspected Tesla driver behind SoCal road-rage attacks arrested
The Tesla driver allegedly involved in a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said Monday.
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Discovers Illegal Marijuana Grow Houses Could Be Operating Next Door to You
Recreational marijuana use was legalized in California in 2018 but the NBC4 I-Team discovered that hasn’t stopped illegal grow operations from popping up across Southern California, sometimes in homes, sometimes even near schools. The NBC4 I-Team got exclusive access to go along with the California Department of Cannabis Control ...
15,000 'rainbow' fentanyl pills seized in OC drug bust as agencies push for more awareness of drug
This come as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California unveiled a new public service announcement called "Death in Disguise," warning people about the dangers of fentanyl.
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly tries to rob San Bernardino bank is arrested before he could get away
A man who allegedly tried to rob a bank in San Bernardino was arrested before he could escape, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank on West Highland Avenue after receiving notice of a possible bank robbery in progress, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino P.D. on Jan. 26.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
knewsradio.com
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Bill aims to lift veil of secrecy off California prisons
California's prisons operate under a veil of secrecy with policies that severely limit access to what's on the inside, according to a coalition of journalists and state senators.
Family calls for state investigation after woman dies during childbirth at Inglewood hospital
The family of a woman who died during childbirth earlier this month in Inglewood is calling on the state to launch an independent investigation into her death.
Lassen County News
