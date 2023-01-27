ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Jurupa Man Who Joined Capitol Riot Sentenced

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 45-year-old man who was among seven people from Riverside County charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison. Andrew Alan Hernandez of Jurupa Valley in September pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Standoff in Loma Linda ends with armed man being taken into custody

A standoff in Loma Linda ended after a man who allegedly had discharged a weapon into the floor of an apartment was taken into custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place on Jan. 28 at about 12:17 p.m., when deputies from the Central...
LOMA LINDA, CA
Mountain View Briefing

The most important news over the weekend

The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing.". California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard. California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Special Report: In The Line of Duty

Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers

The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
IRVINE, CA
knewsradio.com

Young Gang Members Busted In Indio

Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
INDIO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department

A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

