Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
The Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation has announced its Ag Literacy Grant winners for 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St. James High School’s Future Farmers of America club plans on having an ag themed carnival, all in hopes of educating the younger generation. Becky Cronk the FFA advisor says that its all in the student’s hands. “Well, it’s where we get all of...
KEYC
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs received a generous donation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After raising money through charitable gambling, the Charles McLaughlin VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson collected about $100,000 to help veterans in the region. After a full year of collecting donations, more than $80,000 was sent to the MDVA for eight different state veteran houses. “That’s the...
agupdate.com
Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year
ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
KEYC
Fourteenth Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic returns to North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Through wind chill advisories and increasingly cold weather, the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic saw hundreds of hockey fans young and old take the ice at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato this weekend. This was the fourteenth rendition of the tournament, which aims to raise...
KEYC
St. Peter and Cleveland annual jazz concert welcomes special guest, Adrian Barnett
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Richland native, Adrian Barnett, is a professional musician based in Nashville. Monday morning, Barnett spent a few hours sharing his experience as a musician with St. Peter students. “I started having the opportunity to do this with younger students. I can’t pass that up to...
KEYC
Theaters around Mankato are preparing for a busy spring season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is shaping up to have a busy winter and spring performing arts season. Mankato Playhouse is just two weeks away from their production of Steven Sondheim’s “Assassins”, and held auditions for their Broadway Teens show on Sunday and Monday of this week, and says that their tendency to sell out shows is indicative of the community’s overwhelming support for the performing arts.
KEYC
A delicious delight, Infusion Baking Company
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - If you find yourself in downtown Lake Crystal, your nose is sure to take you inside the city’s newest bakery. Faye Nelson opened Infusion Bakery Company on Jan. 4, 2023, and her baked goods have been routinely selling out. Its baked goods have been...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
kduz.com
Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
Dozens of dogs compete for the title of cutest puppy, raise thousands of dollars
MINNEAPOLIS -- A local dog derby is using the power of puppies to bring in money for their race next week.Organizers say more than 2,000 people came out to the Cutest Puppy Contest Saturday in Spring Park.Fifty dogs entered the contest to become a prize-winning pup. Voters dropped tickets in a jar to make their pick.They're raising money for next week's Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby in Excelsior. The race is held next Saturday and starts in downtown Water Street in Excelsior.Organizers told WCCO that thousands of dollars were raised at the event and any funds left over after the race goes to charity.
KEYC
Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A former New Ulm police investigator is expected to plead guilty today to three counts of criminal sexual conduct. Eric Gramentz, 43, entered a petition to enter a plea of “guilty” in November according to court documents. Gramentz is accused of having a...
KEYC
MSU opens new indoor golf facility
Applications are being accepted by the City of Mankato for the city’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program. The university’s Dental Education Program is offering free dental care to area children 18 years and younger on Feb. 2.
mprnews.org
Amazon tells Minnesota it will shut down Shakopee center, lay off 680 workers
Retail giant Amazon told state officials Monday that it will shut down a sort center complex in Shakopee and lay off 680 employees at the facilities, effective March 31. In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the company made it clear the closure would be permanent. A company spokesperson later told MPR News the workers affected will be offered opportunities at facilities elsewhere in the Twin Cities region and that this move was not about reducing headcounts.
KEYC
St. James High School's Future Farmers of America club plans on having an ag-themed carnival, all in hopes of educating the younger generation.
A former New Ulm police investigator, Eric Gramentz, 43, is expected to plead guilty today to three counts of criminal sexual conduct. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-30-2023 - clipped version. Updated: 19 hours ago. Dangerously cold wind chills stick around today leading to a morning wind chill...
KEYC
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety arrest a man after a pursuit along Madison Avenue on Thursday. At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by 46-year-old Jeffrey Pooley. Pooley was following another vehicle along Madison Avenue. According to Public Safety, Pooley believed...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
willmarradio.com
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
Comments / 0