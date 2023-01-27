ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NY

Town of Eden police seek help in locating stolen vehicles, special needs booster seat

By Emily Miller
 4 days ago
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three vehicles that were stolen Wednesday night.

Police say the vehicles were stolen from the Woodside Florence Street area of Eden.

According to police, one of the vehicles contained a specially made booster seat for a special needs child and the child cannot travel without it.

Anyone with any information about the cars’ location or who may have been involved with the theft is asked to call the Town of Eden police at 716-992-9211.

