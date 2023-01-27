Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
WSLS
Win free pizza for a year at Benny’s grand-opening ceremony in Bedford this Friday
BEDFORD, Va. – Benny Soldato’s is one step closer to bringing its massive 28-inch pizzas to Bedford. A grand-opening ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at 620 Railroad Ave, and what’s even better is that those who attend will have the chance to win free pizza for a year.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Fundraising efforts for the SWVA Agrarian Commons to acquire Lick Run Farm in Roanoke going strong
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fundraising efforts for the Southwest Virginia Agrarian Commons to acquire Lick Run Farm in Northwest Roanoke are going strong. The cost of the project is $426,250. Over $287,000 has been raised. “We just crossed two-thirds of our fundraising goal raised, which feels like a really big...
wfxrtv.com
Home and Garden show celebrates 13th anniversary in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The time of the year to start your garden and do your “DIY” renovations is back. The Berglund Center is hosting the 13th Annual Home and Garden Show for a three-day run beginning on February 3rd. Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, the...
wfirnews.com
26 mile trail coming in Botetourt and Craig Counties
Virginia’s biennial budget that was finalized in June included funds for a 26-mile long gravel surface trail that will run from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt. Pete Eshelman is the senior director of creative strategies for the Roanoke Regional Partnership. Eshelman says the “Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail” is largely along VDOT right-of-way and a former railroad bed. The Commonwealth Transportation Board has also authorized one million dollars for pre-construction planning. Eshelman says the scenic trail could be open in less than two years.
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers
If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: VSP explosive team removes suspicious package, East Main Street is open
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department has reported that East Main Street is closed from Withers Road to Withers Lane as officers investigate a suspicious package in a mailbox. Police ask that drivers avoid this area at this time. WFXR News will update this story as details...
WSLS
‘I’m just shocked’: Town of Bedford rallies behind business owner after fire
BEDFORD, Va. – What was supposed to be a normal day for Helen Walters turned into a day full of emotion and heartbreak. Walters is the owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Her business, along with Peace of Mind Civil Engineering, caught fire on Friday morning.
WHSV
Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - “If you ever got the feeling of someone had passed in your family, had died, that’s the way I felt. Because this is my baby, had it 10 years, built it from the ground up,” said Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café.
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down
When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
cardinalnews.org
Boones Mill residents sue D.C. ABC station, employees and Franklin County activist after their house was shown in TV report on racism
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email newsletter, too. Residents of a home in Boones Mill have filed a $66.9 million lawsuit over a news story that aired on ABC News in January 2022, saying that the use of an image of their house in the piece about the ripple effects of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol falsely depicts them as individuals who, among other things, discriminate against people of color.
WSLS
Vinton leaders stop by to chat about All Things Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Executive Director with the Vinton Chamber of Commerce Angie Chewning and Program Director of Vinton Chasity Barbour are hosting a series called “All Things Vinton.”. The goal of “All Things Vinton” is to highlight businesses in the area to show what are some things to...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia
Located within northern Craig County in a scenic town called Paint Bank is where you'll find one of the most charming general stores in the state. Paint Bank General Store is an authentic small-town store that offers visitors a bit of everything–from gifts to groceries and even a year-round Christmas shop.
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct
ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire
JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
Comments / 0