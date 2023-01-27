Jan. 29 (UPI) — Annie Wersching — an actress known for her roles in the TV shows 24, Star Trek: Picard, Timeless and Bosch — has died of cancer at the age of 45. She also was famous for her appearances in The Rookie, The Vampire Diairies, General Hospital and Runaways, as well as for her voice role in the video game version of The Last of Us.

