Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens
MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease.
Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red Wings improve to 20-18-8. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 20 saves.
Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice and had an assist for Montreal. Michael Pezzetta added a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 38 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 20-25-3.
Harvey-Pinard tied it at 3 at with 1:21 left in the second period. He took a centering pass and beat Husso with a high backhander.
Canadiens: At Ottawa on Saturday night in opener of home-and-home set.
