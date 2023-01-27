ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Lady Vols suffer first SEC loss to No. 3 LSU, 76-68

BATON ROUGE, La. — The third-ranked LSU women's basketball team handed Tennessee its first SEC loss of the season behind a strong fourth quarter on Monday night in Baton Rouge. Tennessee turned the ball over six times in just over four minutes in the final frame and the Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WBIR

Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Catholic's Keegan Smith named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic sophomore runner Keegan Smith has been named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year, announced Monday afternoon. Smith is a back-to-back winner after earning the honor for the 2021-2022 season and is the second Knoxville Catholic product in school history to earn the honor for boys' cross-country. Jake Renfree received the accolade in 2018-2019.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 4 Tennessee handles No. 10 Texas, 82-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball took care of Texas by a final score of 82-71 inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Vols and tenth-ranked Longhorns were pretty even through the first 10 minutes of the first half. Tennessee found a way to go on a 9-0...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Austin-East brings community together to raise money for athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East Magnet High School united the community for a charity basketball event to help raise money for their athletics department on Saturday. At the roadrunners' home, alumni started warming up before the basketball game. Tatiana Nelson owns Fully Baked clothing brand and is a 2013 Austin-East alum.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning. 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI. The TBI said Rogerson was...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Expert shares tips on how to cope with grief, loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As communities mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols, a grief and loss expert from Tennessee held a workshop for people who are looking for ways to cope. Joy Gaertner, an advanced loss and grief recovery specialist and founder of Walking With Joy, held the workshop at the Powell Methodist Church on Emory Road on Sunday.
POWELL, TN
WBIR

KPD locates missing 82-year-old woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Knoxville Police said it has located Bernice Riske. According to KPD, Riske was found by the KPD Search and Rescue team with the assistance of patrol officers and Knox County Rescue. KPD said Riske is being taken to a hospital. ORIGINAL: Knoxville Police is asking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols

Organizers will host a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols Sunday. They will hold the vigil at the Old Knox County Courthouse and will start at 5:30 p.m.
WBIR

Program at Anderson Co. Jail gives inmates range of classes aimed at reducing recidivism

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Detention Center is the first in Tennessee to try out a new state program in an effort to lower the recidivism rate. The jail said that up to 45% of inmates released from behind its bars usually end up returning. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they hope the new program will help reduce those recidivism rates.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TBI: 4 kids, 1 adult dead after house fire in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is working alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office after four children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 30. The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to...
UNION COUNTY, TN

