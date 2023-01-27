Read full article on original website
WBIR
Lady Vols suffer first SEC loss to No. 3 LSU, 76-68
BATON ROUGE, La. — The third-ranked LSU women's basketball team handed Tennessee its first SEC loss of the season behind a strong fourth quarter on Monday night in Baton Rouge. Tennessee turned the ball over six times in just over four minutes in the final frame and the Tigers...
Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost,...
WBIR
Lady Vols faces tough task in SEC play next against No. 4 LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tennessee women's basketball faces a tough test on Monday when they hit the road to take on No. 4 LSU. Both teams are undefeated in SEC play and sit atop the conference standings with No. 1 South Carolina. Tennessee is coming off an 84-67 loss...
WBIR
College Gameday returned to Knoxville
ESPN's College Gameday was back on Rocky Top and this time, they set up in Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans got set for the fake UT versus the real UT.
WBIR
Knox Catholic's Keegan Smith named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic sophomore runner Keegan Smith has been named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year, announced Monday afternoon. Smith is a back-to-back winner after earning the honor for the 2021-2022 season and is the second Knoxville Catholic product in school history to earn the honor for boys' cross-country. Jake Renfree received the accolade in 2018-2019.
WBIR
No. 4 Tennessee handles No. 10 Texas, 82-71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball took care of Texas by a final score of 82-71 inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Vols and tenth-ranked Longhorns were pretty even through the first 10 minutes of the first half. Tennessee found a way to go on a 9-0...
Austin-East brings community together to raise money for athletics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East Magnet High School united the community for a charity basketball event to help raise money for their athletics department on Saturday. At the roadrunners' home, alumni started warming up before the basketball game. Tatiana Nelson owns Fully Baked clothing brand and is a 2013 Austin-East alum.
UT students award five nonprofits a total of $20,000 as part of a final class assignment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A team of University of Tennessee students gave a total of $20,000 to five nonprofit teams as part of their final class assignment, according to a release from UT. They said the money was given away at the end of a course where students learned about...
Knox County working to put 70% of new high school grads into college by 2024
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is setting its eyes on an ambitious goal: It wants 70% of recently graduated high school students to be college-bound by 2024. Knox County Schools, the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, and other local leaders met Monday to discuss the new "70 by 24" initiative.
TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Maryville 8-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Maryville Police Department early Monday morning. 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson is 4 feet tall, weighs 72 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the TBI. The TBI said Rogerson was...
New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
Expert shares tips on how to cope with grief, loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As communities mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols, a grief and loss expert from Tennessee held a workshop for people who are looking for ways to cope. Joy Gaertner, an advanced loss and grief recovery specialist and founder of Walking With Joy, held the workshop at the Powell Methodist Church on Emory Road on Sunday.
Upcoming music festival to raise money for injured musician Thursday through Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Waynestock was a cherished tradition for fans and musicians across East Tennessee. It brought together bands of many genres and created a community of people who worked to uplift a former music journalist in Knoxville. On Feb. 2, Waynestock is set to...
WBIR
KPD: Large fight with teens at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police broke up a fight involving a large group of kids at West Town Mall. KPD said the fight broke out Saturday night near the Regal Cinemas.
KPD locates missing 82-year-old woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Knoxville Police said it has located Bernice Riske. According to KPD, Riske was found by the KPD Search and Rescue team with the assistance of patrol officers and Knox County Rescue. KPD said Riske is being taken to a hospital. ORIGINAL: Knoxville Police is asking...
KPD: 13-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after fight at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police took two young teenagers into custody after a fight at West Town Mall Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The fight broke out and involved a "large group of juveniles" around the Regal Cinema, KPD said. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old male....
WBIR
Candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols
Organizers will host a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols Sunday. They will hold the vigil at the Old Knox County Courthouse and will start at 5:30 p.m.
Program at Anderson Co. Jail gives inmates range of classes aimed at reducing recidivism
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Detention Center is the first in Tennessee to try out a new state program in an effort to lower the recidivism rate. The jail said that up to 45% of inmates released from behind its bars usually end up returning. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they hope the new program will help reduce those recidivism rates.
SPD looking for men who used counterfeit checks at different locations in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for multiple men who paid with counterfeit checks in Sevierville. On Jan. 6, between 2:30 and 3 p.m., 26 men entered the TN State Bank on Dolly Parton Parkway and passed 26 counterfeit checks, according to crime stoppers.
TBI: 4 kids, 1 adult dead after house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is working alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office after four children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 30. The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to...
