New York City, NY

NYC Restaurant Owners Not Optimistic Following Pandemic Struggles

Bar and restaurant owners in New York City are still struggling despite things starting to return to normal from the pandemic. A New York Hospitality Alliance survey of three hundred restaurants shows about three out of four describe their outlook for the year as uncertain or concerned. Andrew Riggie with the Alliance says rising labor costs and inflation are their biggest challenges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newark Students Want College But Lack Knowledge of Aid Programs and Process, Study Finds

Families in Newark want to send their children to college, but may not know how to access state financial aid programs that could make it affordable. A Rutgers-Newark study revealed that information about the programs isn’t reaching enough students and families, who may have trouble doing the financial aid forms, which are critical for paying for college, said Robyn Ince of Rutgers-Newark.
NEWARK, NJ

