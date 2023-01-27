ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Could collaborative policing help put dent in Northeast Ohio car thefts?

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - As car thefts continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio, there’s hope within the law enforcement community that collaborative policing could help slow the troubling trend. In fact, one Northeast Ohio police chief suggests the work local agencies are already doing could help solve a number...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police searching for suspected man in Family Dollar robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to the Family Dollar located at the 900 block of South Arlington Street around 8:30 p.m. where they met with the clerk of the store.
AKRON, OH
cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma car dealership offers cash reward for information about stolen cars

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - After multiple break-ins and thefts at a Parma car lot, the dealer is putting up a cash reward to catch the bandits. Tony Black, General Manager at Spitzer Motor City on Brook Park Road, said the thieves are bold, stealing Hemmis, Chargers, Challengers and TRXs. “As...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad could be extended to Cleveland

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) is "getting serious" about extending the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to downtown Cleveland. Driving the news: At its meeting last week, NOACA said it planned to hire a consultant for a 12- to 18-month feasibility study, with the goal of creating a "shovel-ready" funding proposal within four years, Cleveland.com reported.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Man Shot in Massillon, Suspect Arrested

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much information on a shooting incident in Massillon last week. But police say they have a suspect in custody from the incident in NE Massillon. That suspect was arrested Friday, after police said investigative work led to a suspect’s name…
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
CLEVELAND, OH

