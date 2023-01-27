Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Could collaborative policing help put dent in Northeast Ohio car thefts?
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - As car thefts continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio, there’s hope within the law enforcement community that collaborative policing could help slow the troubling trend. In fact, one Northeast Ohio police chief suggests the work local agencies are already doing could help solve a number...
cleveland19.com
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
cleveland19.com
Ohio, Pennsylvania detectives search for leads in 4 cold cases that could be connected
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives in three counties aren’t giving up on cold cases that have stumped them for decades. They’re trying to figure out whether one killer could be behind the murders of four women from the Cleveland area in the 80s and 90s. All of the...
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio police departments respond to Tyre Nichols’ video amid new calls for police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments, including Cleveland’s, have released statements condemning the actions of five Memphis, Tenn., officers who were shown in a video beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, leading to Nichol’s death. “The video footage of the officer involved incident that...
Yahoo Sports
High-speed chase led by state trooper through Akron ends in Cuyahoga Falls cornfield
A high-speed chase that began when a state trooper tried to stop a U-Haul truck and trailer near the Akron Interchange ended Saturday evening in a cornfield in Cuyahoga Falls when the last of two suspects was found hiding in brush. Police from Akron and Cuyahoga Falls joined the chase...
Cleveland-area nonprofit accused of running an employment scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An organization listing a Cleveland address is being accused of running an employment scam where employees went unpaid and were charged hundreds of dollars to use company-owned equipment. Thrive LGBT, a nonprofit created in February of 2022, is being investigated by the Cleveland Better Business Bureau...
cleveland19.com
Akron police searching for suspected man in Family Dollar robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to the Family Dollar located at the 900 block of South Arlington Street around 8:30 p.m. where they met with the clerk of the store.
cleveland.com
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
cleveland19.com
Parma car dealership offers cash reward for information about stolen cars
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - After multiple break-ins and thefts at a Parma car lot, the dealer is putting up a cash reward to catch the bandits. Tony Black, General Manager at Spitzer Motor City on Brook Park Road, said the thieves are bold, stealing Hemmis, Chargers, Challengers and TRXs. “As...
cleveland19.com
Driver flees scene of Cleveland crash that seriously injured bicyclist (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was seriously injured Thursday night following a hit-skip on Warren Road. Police say the bicyclist was riding in the curb lane just before 10 p.m. when he was struck from behind near Triskett Avenue. The suspect continued traveling north and did...
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad could be extended to Cleveland
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) is "getting serious" about extending the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to downtown Cleveland. Driving the news: At its meeting last week, NOACA said it planned to hire a consultant for a 12- to 18-month feasibility study, with the goal of creating a "shovel-ready" funding proposal within four years, Cleveland.com reported.
whbc.com
Man Shot in Massillon, Suspect Arrested
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much information on a shooting incident in Massillon last week. But police say they have a suspect in custody from the incident in NE Massillon. That suspect was arrested Friday, after police said investigative work led to a suspect’s name…
cleveland19.com
Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Euclid man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month. Joshua Ward, 37, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for the death of Shievon Seats, 43. Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
cleveland19.com
2 teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia into Baldwin Wallace swim team bus
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police arrested two teenagers on Saturday that crashed a stolen car into a bus carrying Baldwin Wallace University’s men’s and women’s swim teams. Police Chief Paul Shepard said area police departments were notified that a 2021 Kia Forte, which was...
RIP Ky’Air Thomas: One Of The Baby Twins From Ohio Amber Alert Has Died
Ky’air Thomas, one of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month, has died, police said. The post RIP Ky’Air Thomas: One Of The Baby Twins From Ohio Amber Alert Has Died appeared first on NewsOne.
cleveland19.com
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
