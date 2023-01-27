ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintersville, OH

WTRF

Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Case involving Wellsburg fire chief bound over to grand jury

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wellsburg fire chief accused of falsifying bank accounts tied to the department appeared for a hearing Monday. The Brooke County magistrate found probable cause. Chief Scott Kins and his legal counsel, Mike Nogay, declined to comment to NEWS9 after the hearing. Kins' case was...
WELLSBURG, WV
YourErie

Healthcare workers voice host of issues in Allegheny County townhall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Healthcare workers including physicians, hospital administrators, nurses and paramedics voiced their numerous staffing challenges at the House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held Thursday at McCandless Town Hall near Pittsburgh. The hearing was hosted by PA State Representative Arvind Venkat (D-Allegheny), who is also an emergency physician and the first physician to serve in the […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

Local NAACP Chapter President reacts to Nichols death

President of the Steubenville chapter of the NAACP Michael Jett says he was horrified when the incident involving 29 year old Tyre Nichols IN Memphis came to light. "It was a lynching of a black man by black police officers,” said Jett. Jett reacting to the violent beating of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOV 9

Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back

Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County Commission says no employee or deputy ‘lost’ a paycheck; Releases a full statement to lawsuit from Ohio County employees and deputies

The Ohio County Commission released their first full statement in regard to a lawsuit from Ohio County deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and Ohio County employees. Ohio County employees filed three separate lawsuits December 5, 2022 against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wage and payment issues. In the first complaint, 29 Ohio County sheriff’s […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Ziplining Benefits Appalachian Outreach

The Grand Vue Park of Moundsville hosted its first annual Polar Zip Challenge this Saturday afternoon. Cost of entry was $29 per person and half of the proceeds benefited a non-profit in the Mountain State. "It's just something that gets a little bit different kind of event going for the...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
weelunk.com

This Local Farm is Rooted in Sweet History

Nestled away in the rolling hills of Wellsburg’s countryside sits Family Roots Farm, a 250-year-old homestead that specializes in sweets. Homesteaded by Henry Hervey in the 1770s, the Brooke County farm has been passed through the Hervey family for eight generations. Today, the farm is owned by Fred Hervey and operated by his daughter, Britney. Together, they work to churn out tasty treats all year long.
WELLSBURG, WV
sciotopost.com

Dollar General is Under Fire for Fire Safety and Hazards in Ohio

WEST LAFAYETTE, OH – Following yet another inspection – this time at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location – federal investigators found one of the nation’s largest discount retailers continues to shelve serious safety concerns that expose workers and others to the dangers of blocked emergency exits and electrical panels, and boxes of merchandise stacked at unsafe heights.
WEST LAFAYETTE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Weirton PD adds over 25 years of experience with two new Lieutenants

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Decades of experience, that’s what Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush says his two new Lieutenants bring to their position. Both are former Sergeants and Friday morning in from of family, friends, and colleagues Matthew Lelless and Troy Bickers were sworn in as Weirton PD’s newest Lieutenants. Lt. Lelless brings 10 years of […]
WEIRTON, WV

