Ohio County Deputies say recent actions of Commission is a threat to public safety in new statement
Ohio County deputies released a statement on Monday in response to a press release sent by the Ohio County Commission on Friday, January 27. The Deputies’ response comes after the Ohio County Commission said in a statement that no employees or deputies lost a pay check. Ohio County employees and deputies filled a lawsuit against […]
WTRF
Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
WTOV 9
Barnesville Council votes to demo building in Historic District for future development
Barnesville, OH — One big topic of discussion in Barnesville are the buildings in the Historic District. At Monday night's council meeting they discussed future plans with one of these buildings which was formerly Patrick’s Restaurant. "We approved the demo of basically what was Patrick’s, used to be...
WTOV 9
Case involving Wellsburg fire chief bound over to grand jury
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wellsburg fire chief accused of falsifying bank accounts tied to the department appeared for a hearing Monday. The Brooke County magistrate found probable cause. Chief Scott Kins and his legal counsel, Mike Nogay, declined to comment to NEWS9 after the hearing. Kins' case was...
WTOV 9
Truck hauling ice cream overturns on Ohio 151 near Mingo Junction
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An ice cream truck rolled onto its side on Ohio 151 near Mingo Junction on Monday morning. The crash had a portion of the road blocked for more than an hour, causing traffic to back up in both directions. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded.
Healthcare workers voice host of issues in Allegheny County townhall
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Healthcare workers including physicians, hospital administrators, nurses and paramedics voiced their numerous staffing challenges at the House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held Thursday at McCandless Town Hall near Pittsburgh. The hearing was hosted by PA State Representative Arvind Venkat (D-Allegheny), who is also an emergency physician and the first physician to serve in the […]
WTOV 9
Local NAACP Chapter President reacts to Nichols death
President of the Steubenville chapter of the NAACP Michael Jett says he was horrified when the incident involving 29 year old Tyre Nichols IN Memphis came to light. "It was a lynching of a black man by black police officers,” said Jett. Jett reacting to the violent beating of...
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
Ohio County Commission says no employee or deputy ‘lost’ a paycheck; Releases a full statement to lawsuit from Ohio County employees and deputies
The Ohio County Commission released their first full statement in regard to a lawsuit from Ohio County deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and Ohio County employees. Ohio County employees filed three separate lawsuits December 5, 2022 against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wage and payment issues. In the first complaint, 29 Ohio County sheriff’s […]
WTOV 9
Ziplining Benefits Appalachian Outreach
The Grand Vue Park of Moundsville hosted its first annual Polar Zip Challenge this Saturday afternoon. Cost of entry was $29 per person and half of the proceeds benefited a non-profit in the Mountain State. "It's just something that gets a little bit different kind of event going for the...
Gov. Justice celebrates completion of I-70 bridge project in Wheeling
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the West Virginia Department of Transportation held an event on Friday to officially commemorate the completion of the I-70 Bridge Project in Wheeling. The project, which rehabilitated or replaced 26 bridges and ramps along a seven-mile stretch of I-70...
Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
weelunk.com
This Local Farm is Rooted in Sweet History
Nestled away in the rolling hills of Wellsburg’s countryside sits Family Roots Farm, a 250-year-old homestead that specializes in sweets. Homesteaded by Henry Hervey in the 1770s, the Brooke County farm has been passed through the Hervey family for eight generations. Today, the farm is owned by Fred Hervey and operated by his daughter, Britney. Together, they work to churn out tasty treats all year long.
Homemade explosive found at Washington County gas transmission facility
A homemade explosive was found at a gas transmission facility in Fallowfield Township, Washington County, last week. State police in Belle Vernon said the device was discovered the morning of Jan. 26, wedged into the door of an industrial gas pipe at the facility at 274 Redds Mill Road. State...
Ohio Valley police searching for missing man
Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks out of Wellsville.
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
sciotopost.com
Dollar General is Under Fire for Fire Safety and Hazards in Ohio
WEST LAFAYETTE, OH – Following yet another inspection – this time at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location – federal investigators found one of the nation’s largest discount retailers continues to shelve serious safety concerns that expose workers and others to the dangers of blocked emergency exits and electrical panels, and boxes of merchandise stacked at unsafe heights.
Weirton PD adds over 25 years of experience with two new Lieutenants
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Decades of experience, that’s what Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush says his two new Lieutenants bring to their position. Both are former Sergeants and Friday morning in from of family, friends, and colleagues Matthew Lelless and Troy Bickers were sworn in as Weirton PD’s newest Lieutenants. Lt. Lelless brings 10 years of […]
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A woman is dead and another person is fighting for their life in critical condition after a shooting in Ellwood City on Monday, according to the borough’s mayor. Mayor Anthony Court said this is the first homicide of the year in Ellwood City. The...
Man dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on I-79 in Washington County. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s office, the incident began after a driver got stuck in the median on I-79 near mile marker 40.5 in South Strabane Township at around 4:37 p.m. Sunday.
