Kan. woman, 9-month-old injured in crash with police SUV
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident involving a Wichita Police Department vehicle. Just before 11:50p.m. Sunday, a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Officer Mario Ocon, 22 of Wichita and Officer Brennan A. Harris, 31, Goddard, were westbound on 13th Street North responding with their emergency lights and sirens activated to assist officers in a vehicle pursuit in Central Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
California couple accused of attempting to sell meth in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
Wanted Kansas felon jailed after chase, fatal crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal chase and crash and have a suspect in custody. Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies attempted to stop a Hyundia Elantra for alleged traffic infractions on Kellogg Drive, according to Sheriff's Lt. Nathan Gibbs. The driver of the vehicle Harry Rediker 22, Wichita, failed to stop and fled from deputies.
Kan. woman dead after car strikes, vaults concrete wall
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County. A 2012 Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old woman from Wichita was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The car struck the concrete wall, traveled over the wall...
Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
