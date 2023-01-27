Read full article on original website
Zero-emission steel won't happen without trade-offs, scientists say
Cars. Toasters. Paper clips. The buildings we live in and the machines we use rely on one of the most polluting industries on Earth: steel. Production of the iron-based alloy is responsible for some 7 to 9 percent of human-caused carbon dioxide emissions. But according to a new analysis, committing to zero-emission steel will also require committing to less steel overall.
Car buyers love EVs but hate the prices. That's bad for green-energy hopes
At Washington's annual auto show this past week, Shawn Strayhorne and his father made a beeline for Ford's F-150 Lightning. Peering into the electric pickup's front trunk - a cavernous storage space that doubles as a cooler, located where the gas-guzzling engine used to be - they declared themselves impressed. But Strayhorne said he wasn't ready to be "an early adopter" of a vehicle that ranges from $56,000 to $100,000.
China’s BYD reports 2022 income boost on strong EV sales
Chinese electric-vehicle giant BYD Co. said net income reached as high as 17 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) last year, an increase of as much as 458% from 2021, according to a preliminary filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Monday. That’s much higher than predicted by analysts, who on average...
Electric cars are getting too big and bulky, safety regulator warns
National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy is raising concerns about the heft and girth of electric vehicles that carmakers are pumping out to meet growing demand and emissions regulations. “I’m concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and...
House panel zeroes in on Chinese-owned app TikTok over security fear
Washington ― The new House select committee charged with alerting Americans to the perils of a rising China is zeroing in on TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media application that has built a massive American following despite suspicions that it could be used as a tool of foreign espionage or influence.
Ford cuts price of electric Mustang Mach-E in response to Tesla
Ford Motor Co. is slashing the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E by an average of $4,500 following Tesla Inc.’s own recent cuts, stepping up the price wars in a slowing EV market. The discount comes on a model that Ford has already described as unprofitable, but the automaker...
