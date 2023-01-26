ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee County Used to Be Covered in Farmland

Milwaukee has been a city for so long that we forget it was ever anything else. As difficult as it may be to picture now, our entire region was a wilderness for millennia before we got around to polluting the rivers and paving the roads. Although wetlands were abundant, most of Milwaukee County was covered with maple trees and other hardwoods, forming a canopy so dense that the sun was seldom seen in high summer.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
WEST BEND, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Future decides to keep the party going, adds Fiserv Forum date

When Atlanta rapper Future announced his “One Big Party” tour at the beginning of December, the run included just six cities and wrapped up at the end of January. It seems the party’s been fun, because he just added a Milwaukee show that’ll go down at Fiserv Forum on March 26.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]

Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s

Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
106.9 KROC

Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?

Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sweetly Baked: Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery

MILWAUKEE - Sweetly Baked is Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery. Sweetly Baked is elevating its pop-up retail shopping and private event experiences with a custom-designed and built mobile dessert bar. The gourmet treats that Sweetly Baked always offers will still be available, as well as a few new ones. Keep...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fundraiser for Sheboygan Children's Museum

After a pipe burst at the Sheboygan Children's Museum over the holidays, museum operators are doing everything they can to reopen. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the owners of 3 Sheeps Brewing in Sheboygan are doing what they can to help with that effort.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
leisuregrouptravel.com

Southeastern Wisconsin Offers An Overload of Itinerary Gold

From the Gilded Age mansions of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to the big-city pleasures of Milwaukee, the region brims with group-friendly opportunities for every interest. Learn about auto manufacturing history, get immersed in motorcycle culture and connect with nature at America’s largest freshwater cattail marsh. You’ll experience these great attractions...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed

MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fundraiser planned to help Lopez Bakery

MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee staple, Lopez Bakery, is temporarily closed. Now, the community is showing support for the business with a fundraiser. From humble beginnings half a century ago, Lopez Bakery has a rich history in Milwaukee. Owner Jorge Lopez's father immigrated to this country with a dream.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Milwaukee County supervisor resigns amid misconduct questions

A Milwaukee County Supervisor has resigned under a cloud of misconduct in office allegations. Supervisor Dyango Zerpa, who represents the county’s 14th District, is leaving to “pursue other opportunities,” his attorney Michael Maistelman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Maistelman did not return a call from Empower Wisconsin seeking comment.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 4 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. Unit#1 lost control and struck unit#2. One person was trapped due to the door being caved in. Four people in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI

