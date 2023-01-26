ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

WDEF

Authorities capture 2 Virginia inmates in Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) – Two inmates who fled a southwest Virginia jail are being held without bond after authorities said they were captured in northeast Tennessee. The Washington County, Virginia, sheriff’s office said that officers located Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson in a barn on Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, and arrested them without incident.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hamblen County Sheriff warns people of ongoing phone scams

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last few weeks, Sheriff Chad Mullins in Hamblen County has seen a concerning and ongoing trend of phone calls with bad intentions. “They’re asking for $1,000 and $1,000 was the last one, and we had people get green dot cards and visa cards sent to them,” said Mullins.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges

ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Charges pending after bomb threat at Wytheville gas station

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Criminal charges are pending for a West Virginia, 14-year-old that allegedly made multiple bomb threats at gas stations in the Wytheville area. The Wytheville Police Department says at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 the Go Mart gas station on East Main Street received a bomb threat. An investigation with an […]
WYTHEVILLE, VA
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested For Ransacking Unoccupied Home

A Johnson City man is charged with Felony Vandalism after he ransacked a residence on East Myrtle Avenue where police say George Yourgulez allegedly broke into an unoccupied home by kicking in the door. Yourgulez was found asleep on a couch with his boots and clothes covered in white paint. A large five gallon bucket of paint was spilled and white footprints were seen throughout the residence. Yourgulez did extensive damage to the home by breaking out windows, busting water pipes with water running, a gas fire place was heavily damaged as well as paint being spilled inside and outside the home.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

THP: 1 injured in Hawkins Co. crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hawkins County Monday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports. A crash report from the THP states that at 8:30 a.m. a Volkswagen Jetta and a Dodge 2500 were driving in opposite directions on Grassy Valley Road near Talley Road. The […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
BRISTOL, VA
WBIR

JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WJHL

JCPD: JC man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, causing damage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Johnson City home and causing damage, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, George Yourgulez, from Johnson City, was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and aggravated burglary. At around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

