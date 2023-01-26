A Johnson City man is charged with Felony Vandalism after he ransacked a residence on East Myrtle Avenue where police say George Yourgulez allegedly broke into an unoccupied home by kicking in the door. Yourgulez was found asleep on a couch with his boots and clothes covered in white paint. A large five gallon bucket of paint was spilled and white footprints were seen throughout the residence. Yourgulez did extensive damage to the home by breaking out windows, busting water pipes with water running, a gas fire place was heavily damaged as well as paint being spilled inside and outside the home.

