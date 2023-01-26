Read full article on original website
WDEF
Augusta Free Press
Virginia escapees arrested: How far had they gone before they were apprehended?
Two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail on Thursday were captured on Friday in Hawkins County, Tenn. Johnny Shane Brown, 51, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located this morning in Bulls Gap, Tenn., according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
wcyb.com
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff warns people of ongoing phone scams
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last few weeks, Sheriff Chad Mullins in Hamblen County has seen a concerning and ongoing trend of phone calls with bad intentions. “They’re asking for $1,000 and $1,000 was the last one, and we had people get green dot cards and visa cards sent to them,” said Mullins.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
Charges dropped against Virginia prisoner accused of solitary cell killing
Charges have been abruptly dropped against a man accused of killing a fellow prisoner in the solitary wing of Virginia's Red Onion State Prison.
Charges pending after bomb threat at Wytheville gas station
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Criminal charges are pending for a West Virginia, 14-year-old that allegedly made multiple bomb threats at gas stations in the Wytheville area. The Wytheville Police Department says at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 the Go Mart gas station on East Main Street received a bomb threat. An investigation with an […]
Remains of more than 300 people unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Arrested For Ransacking Unoccupied Home
A Johnson City man is charged with Felony Vandalism after he ransacked a residence on East Myrtle Avenue where police say George Yourgulez allegedly broke into an unoccupied home by kicking in the door. Yourgulez was found asleep on a couch with his boots and clothes covered in white paint. A large five gallon bucket of paint was spilled and white footprints were seen throughout the residence. Yourgulez did extensive damage to the home by breaking out windows, busting water pipes with water running, a gas fire place was heavily damaged as well as paint being spilled inside and outside the home.
wcyb.com
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. […]
THP: 1 injured in Hawkins Co. crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hawkins County Monday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports. A crash report from the THP states that at 8:30 a.m. a Volkswagen Jetta and a Dodge 2500 were driving in opposite directions on Grassy Valley Road near Talley Road. The […]
WBIR
KPD: Large fight with teens at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police broke up a fight involving a large group of kids at West Town Mall. KPD said the fight broke out Saturday night near the Regal Cinemas.
wcyb.com
Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
KPD: 13-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after fight at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police took two young teenagers into custody after a fight at West Town Mall Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The fight broke out and involved a "large group of juveniles" around the Regal Cinema, KPD said. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old male....
JCPD: JC man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, causing damage
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Johnson City home and causing damage, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, George Yourgulez, from Johnson City, was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and aggravated burglary. At around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, […]
