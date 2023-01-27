ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Quick Country 96.5

10 Ways to Save on Heating Costs in Minnesota

Mother Nature's throwing us in the deep freeze for the next week or so. Here are some money-saving tips to help stay warm and protect your wallet. We have had it pretty easy when it comes to the cold this winter. Other than a cold stretch right before Christmas, we've been running above normal for the most part.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
WISCONSIN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement

Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
Quick Country 96.5

Trial Begins For Minnesota Mother Accused of Killing Young Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Jury selection is set to get underway today for the trial of a Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun murder of her young son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler is on trial this week, facing first and second-degree murder charges. It is alleged that she killed her six-year-old son by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Rochester, MN

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

