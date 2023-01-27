Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota State Fair Announces Kickoff To Summer Event
If you don't want to wait all the way until late August to get a little taste of the Minnesota State Fair, you're in luck. Event organizers just announced the Kickoff To Summer At The Fair event for the 2023 season. The event happens around the same time each year...
10 Ways to Save on Heating Costs in Minnesota
Mother Nature's throwing us in the deep freeze for the next week or so. Here are some money-saving tips to help stay warm and protect your wallet. We have had it pretty easy when it comes to the cold this winter. Other than a cold stretch right before Christmas, we've been running above normal for the most part.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
Luke Bryan Coming To Minnesota On 2023 Tour
Tis the season for concert announcements and now we can add one of the biggest acts in country music to our 2023 concert lineup! Luke Bryan just announced a brand new tour and it's headed our way. Luke, of course, was right here in our neck of the woods last...
Kickoff to Summer at the Fair Announces 2023 Dates
Summer is coming! I know it's cold out right now but warmer weather is on the way. Our first glimmer of hope is the announcement of the dates for this year's Kickoff to Summer at the Fair event at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds. This will be the third year...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
WATCH: Minnesota Plow Truck Busted Taking Out Someone’s Garbage Cans
I do not envy plow truck drivers at all they have a very difficult job where they are sometimes out driving in horrible conditions. They are out driving during blizzards with massive wind gusts and very little visibility trying to clear up the snow so we average citizens can get around.
How Many Minnesota’s Ten Smallest Towns Have You Visited?
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Farewell to the Final Video Rental Store in Minnesota
If you want to show your kids what it is like to rent a video, like we did in the 80's and 90's, you'll have to hurry. The last movie rental store in Minnesota announced that they are closing. Last Movie Rental Store in Minnesota, Video Universe, Is Closing. My...
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
Illinois Burger Spot Might Have the Best Dessert of the Year
2022 is your year, right? Your year to kill it at work, have great communication skills in every relationship and eat the most delicious foods ever. We found a food for you. One of the best reminders I got at the end of 2021 was to think about everything you choose to eat.
Court Upholds Walz Plan For More Electric Vehicles in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A ruling issued today by the Minnesota Court of Appeals grants the Walz Administration a major victory in its efforts to impose tighter emission standards on vehicles sold in Minnesota. The ruling affirms the validity of rules adopted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency...
Minnesota Driver Catches Crash on Video. Was it Handled Right?
There is no worse, pit of the stomach feeling than when you are driving on ice and you start to feel your vehicle fishtail. I'll never forget the first time that fishtailing almost turned into a rolled vehicle down the ditch. Was driving back from my parents and was just...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement
Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
Trial Begins For Minnesota Mother Accused of Killing Young Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Jury selection is set to get underway today for the trial of a Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun murder of her young son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler is on trial this week, facing first and second-degree murder charges. It is alleged that she killed her six-year-old son by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May.
