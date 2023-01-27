YSU women stay tied atop conference after 16-point win
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State hosted last-place Wright State and controlled the game for a 76-60 win to stay tied atop the Horizon League standings.
'One of the best teams we've had at this university': YSU basketball roaring toward tournament
The Penguins took an 11-point lead into halftime and would tack on five more to that lead in the second half for the 16-point win.
Lilly Ritz recorded another double-double for YSU, finishing with 23 points and 19 rebounds. This gives her a Horizon League leading 12 double-doubles on the season.
Former Kennedy Catholic standout Malia Magestro tacked on 17 points with three three-pointers, knocking down her 100th career three-pointer during the contest.
Paige Shy added 14 points on four three-pointers. Megan Callahan led YSU with a game-high seven assists.
Dena Jarrells was the fourth Penguin in double figures with 11 points while adding three assists of her own.
Youngstown State improves to 15-5 on the season and 9-2 in Horizon League play, marking just the third time the YSU women’s basketball team has started 9-2 or better in conference play.
The Penguins are back in action Saturday, Jan. 28 against Northern Kentucky.
